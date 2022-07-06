ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Over $347,000 Raised in 5th Annual Give Big CHQ Event

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 5th annual Give Big CHQ event raised a total of $347,392 for...

COVID-19: Where We Stand In Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – It’s been over two years since COVID-19 showed itself to the world. Since then, medical technology has provided the public with vaccines for all ages, most recently allowing vaccinations for children and babies. Currently in Chautauqua County COVID-19 cases are low, based on the latest testing...
Jamestown’s 25 Year Welcome Sign Project Is Coming To Fruition

JAMESTOWN – A project 25 years in the making is coming to a head this year. The Jamestown Rotary Club has finished their funding towards a grand welcome sign in the City of Jamestown. The sign will be constructed at Jamestown’s North Main Street entrance. This gift by the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Full programming returns to Chautauqua Institution

For the first full-scale season in three years, Chautauqua Institution officials are encouraged by early attendance figures. Now into the season's second week, Chautauqua Institution's Senior Director of Marketing and Analytics, Vanessa Weinert, says it's been "exciting" to see the crowds return to the grounds. Weinert spoke about the return to full programming as a call-in guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Thursday...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
100 Years Old and Still Going Strong

Executive Director, CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services. Just a few weeks short of its 100th birthday, CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services held its 100th Annual Meeting at its office in Jamestown. “We began our meeting time with refreshments and socializing between the staff and the board members. We usually get right down to business, so it was nice to take some time to catch up and chat. It’s a fun group of very dedicated community members,” said Megan Maynard, President of the Board of Directors, “I have been on this board for almost 10 years. This is a good organization that provides unduplicated services to some of our most vulnerable populations. CBA serves anyone declared legally blind in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
Sandbergs Presented with Paul Harris Fellow Awards

Steve Sandberg was honored recently with his third Paul Harris Fellow Award at the Club’s annual recognition dinner by Club Foundation Committee Chairman Dr. Gregory Jones. Sandberg has been a Rotarian since 1995 and served as President of the Club in 2010-2011. He was President of Sandberg Kessler Architecture & Engineering, PC, founded in 1991 and provided comprehensive design services for educational, municipal. and institutional clients in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. A graduate of South Carolina’s Clemson University, Sandberg has received awards for projects such as the Harvey C. Fenner Elementary School in Falconer, the Frewsburg Central Middle/High School, and the Brocton Central School.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Weekly Positivity Rate for COVID-19 on the Rise in County

Chautauqua County’s 7-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 has been on the rise for the last couple weeks. While the CDC Community Transmission level is still considered low, according to the County Health Department the average positivity rate rose from 4.3% on June 22, to 6% June 29th, to a current rate of 8.9% as of July 6.
Hamburg water tower fundraiser hoping for jumpstart at Burger Fest

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Plans are still in the works to paint the water tower in Hamburg to make it look like a hamburger. "We have a community share for our matching funds of about $60,000. We've raised about $10,000 prior to the pandemic. We just got started with our fundraising, and then we kind of got shut down," said Chris Hannotte, chair of the Hamburger Water Tower Project.
HAMBURG, NY
Dr. Daniels leaves a lasting impact on the medical community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A well-respected physician, and faculty member. That's how many describe Dr. Jonathan Daniels. One of his daughters just received her MBA and now the community is feeling a huge loss. "He was the one who cared for so many children in Buffalo. He just people at...
Selfless Among Us: Dr. Christopher Kerr of Hospice Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo has 1,500 volunteers and paid staff who help patients and their families deal with serious illness and death. The man leading it all, Hospice Buffalo CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Kerr, is considered one of the "Selfless Among Us," but not exclusively for his work with the agency.
BUFFALO, NY
Mayor Brown appoints two attorneys to City Court bench

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced on Friday the appointment of two attorneys to fill openings on the Buffalo City Court bench. Samuel Davis, an attorney in private, fills the vacancy created by Mayor Brown’s June 30 appointment of Judge JaHarr Pridgen as Chief Judge of Buffalo City Court.
BUFFALO, NY
COVID-19 Makes A Strong Comeback In New York State

Hopefully you are having a great summer of 2022 so far and have been able to get back to the things you love to do and the events that you and your family love to enjoy. Although there has been no official word about the end of the COVD-19 pandemic, it sure feels good to get back to what feels like normal life here in the Buffalo area.
BUFFALO, NY
The Most Popular Horses In America Coming To WNY

The world famous Budweiser Clydesdale Horses are making a return to Western New York this summer! These beautiful and majestic horses will also parade through the most popular village in Western New York. The Budweiser Clydesdales are back in the 716!The schedule is brief but fun! Here is where your...
BUFFALO, NY
Downtown Buffalo, Then And Now

Buffalo has been on the move for the last few years. There has been a lot of new development in the downtown core, Elmwood Village, Westside, Hertel, and now some are even starting on the Eastside. However, have you paid attention to actually how much the city has changed over...
BUFFALO, NY
Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics for 6 months and older

The Chautauqua County Health Department announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics for all ages, including persons six months and older. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna or Pfizer) for everyone six months and older. The benefit of COVID-19 vaccines, like other vaccines, is that those vaccinated get protection without risking the potentially serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19. Vaccinating children can also help relieve the strain on families by providing greater confidence in children participating in childcare, school, and other activities, as well as minimizing the spread of COVID-19 to older or immunocompromised loved ones.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
1st Treehouse ‘Restaurant’ in Western New York

The first treehouse 'restaurant' has officially opened in Western New York. You literally are among the trees when you order your food and beer. Where is this treehouse restaurant in Western New York?. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm. 1897 Davis Rd, West Falls, NY 14170. So, what exactly IS The Blueberry...
WEST FALLS, NY
Popular Randolph Diner Closing Their Doors

RANDOLPH – A popular hometown diner in Randolph is closing their doors. Vern’s Place announced the restaurant’s ownership plans to retire at the end of the year. First opening in March 2011, the local favorite is known for their homemade soups and specials prepared daily. “Vern is...
RANDOLPH, NY

