Over $347,000 Raised in 5th Annual Give Big CHQ Event

Executive Director, CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services. Just a few weeks short of its 100th birthday, CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services held its 100th Annual Meeting at its office in Jamestown. “We began our meeting time with refreshments and socializing between the staff and the board members. We usually get right down to business, so it was nice to take some time to catch up and chat. It’s a fun group of very dedicated community members,” said Megan Maynard, President of the Board of Directors, “I have been on this board for almost 10 years. This is a good organization that provides unduplicated services to some of our most vulnerable populations. CBA serves anyone declared legally blind in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.”

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO