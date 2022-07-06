ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Take Series from Red Sox Against Top Prospect Bello

By Tom Brew
Inside The Rays
Inside The Rays
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdN9d_0gX1vnbU00

BOSTON, Mass. — It's a battle of young vs. old in the series finale between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox when 36-year-old Rays starter Corey Kluber will take on 23-year-old Brayan Bello, who is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA) has pitched well for the Rays this season, but doesn't really have numbers to show for it. Part of it has been a run-support issue, but the Tampa Bay bats have heated up in the last four days, so maybe things will be different in the series finale at Fenway Park. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Bello is considered Boston's top pitching prospect. He is a combined 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 innings for Boston’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this season. He has a high-90s fastball, with a sinker, slider and change-up. He's from the Dominican Republic and the early comparisons to a young Pedro Martinez, who's also Dominican, are often made.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's game, along with all the pregame news you need.

How to watch Rays at Red Sox

  • Who: Tampa Bay Rays (44-37) at Boston Red Sox (45-36)
  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 3
  • Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 184 (Red Sox announcers; Rays online)
  • Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
  • Latest line: The Red Sox are favored at minus-118 on the money line in Game 1 according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Wednesday morning. The Rays are plus-100. The over/under is 8.5.

Projected lineups

  • RAYS: Josh Lowe RF, Yandy Diaz DH, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez RF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Taylor Walls 3B, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Franicsco Mejia C, Vidal Brujan 2B, Corey Kluber P.
  • RED SOX: Jarren Duran CF, Christian Vazquez C, J.D. Martinez DH, Xander Bogaerts SS, Alex Verdugo LF, Trevor Story 2B, Franchy Cordero 1B, Christian Arroyo 3B, Jackie Bradley Jr. RF, Brayan Bello P.

Newsy nuggets

  • Nugget No. 1 — Winning the series: With a win tonight, the Rays can get back-to-back series wins for the first time since May 13-18 against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers, and back-to-back road series wins for the first time since May 2-8 at Oakland and Seattle. The Rays won the first series against Boston, taking two of three in St. Petersburg.
  • Nugget No. 2 — First-timers: This is the third time this season that the Rays are facing a starting pitcher making his major-league debut. Seattle's George Kirby and Oakland's Adam Oller where the other two. Tampa Bay is 6-1 in their last seven games against a starter making his major league debut.
  • Nugget No. 3 — Hart of gold: Brayan Bello will be the second Red Sox starter to debut against the Rays, joining Kyle Hart on Aug 13, 2020 in Boston, a 17-8 Rays win.
  • Nugget No. 4 — Good glove work: The Rays have been charged with just one error in their last seven games, and just two in their last 12 games since June 24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Oakland, FL
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Associated Press

Machado homers, Snell fans 11 in Padres' 6-3 win over Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer hours after he was named the NL starter at third base for the All-Star Game and Blake Snell struck out 11 for his first victory of the season, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-3 victory over the sliding San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Machado was voted to start the All-Star Game in a tight race against St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado. He lifted the Padres to a 3-0 lead before they made an out, sending a drive off Sam Long into the seats in left. It was his second in as many nights and his 14th overall. It will be Machado’s third All-Star Game start, and first in the NL, up the freeway at Dodger Stadium on July 19. Snell (1-5) had a second straight strong start and finally earned a win. He permitted one run and three hits in six innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Xander Bogaerts
The Associated Press

Tag at home plate caps Brewers' 4-3 victory over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames couldn’t believe what he was seeing. The Milwaukee Brewers shortstop had just taken a throw from right fielder Andrew McCutchen when he realized Pittsburgh’s Kevin Newman was trying to score the tying run all the way from first on Daniel Vogelbach’s two-out, ninth-inning single. “He really caught me off guard,” Adames said. “Obviously I thought he was not going.” But he didn’t let his surprise lead to panic. Adames easily threw out Newman at the plate to seal the Brewers’ 4-3 victory over the Pirates on Friday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Inside The Rays

Rays Notebook: For a Change, Tampa Bay Gets a Break With Schedule

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Tampa Bay Rays just went through a rough patch in the schedule, playing eight road games in Toronto and Boston in seven days — including five sun-drenched day games — but they survived it just fine, going 5-3. The schedule-makers can be tough on teams at certain times during the six-month, 162-game marathon. But for a change, it's the Rays who are getting a break this weekend.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Inside The Rays

Inside The Rays

Tampa, FL
199
Followers
264
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Tampa Bay Rays

 https://www.si.com/mlb/rays

Comments / 0

Community Policy