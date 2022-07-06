GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Take Series from Red Sox Against Top Prospect Bello

BOSTON, Mass. — It's a battle of young vs. old in the series finale between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox when 36-year-old Rays starter Corey Kluber will take on 23-year-old Brayan Bello, who is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA) has pitched well for the Rays this season, but doesn't really have numbers to show for it. Part of it has been a run-support issue, but the Tampa Bay bats have heated up in the last four days, so maybe things will be different in the series finale at Fenway Park. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Bello is considered Boston's top pitching prospect. He is a combined 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 innings for Boston’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this season. He has a high-90s fastball, with a sinker, slider and change-up. He's from the Dominican Republic and the early comparisons to a young Pedro Martinez, who's also Dominican, are often made.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's game, along with all the pregame news you need.

How to watch Rays at Red Sox

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (44-37) at Boston Red Sox (45-36)

Tampa Bay Rays (44-37) at Boston Red Sox (45-36) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 3

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 3 Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

Fenway Park, Boston, Mass. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv CLICK HERE Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 184 (Red Sox announcers; Rays online)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 184 (Red Sox announcers; Rays online) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Red Sox are favored at minus-118 on the money line in Game 1 according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Wednesday morning. The Rays are plus-100. The over/under is 8.5.

Projected lineups

RAYS: Josh Lowe RF, Yandy Diaz DH, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez RF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Taylor Walls 3B, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Franicsco Mejia C, Vidal Brujan 2B, Corey Kluber P.

Josh Lowe RF, Yandy Diaz DH, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez RF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Taylor Walls 3B, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Franicsco Mejia C, Vidal Brujan 2B, Corey Kluber P. RED SOX: Jarren Duran CF, Christian Vazquez C, J.D. Martinez DH, Xander Bogaerts SS, Alex Verdugo LF, Trevor Story 2B, Franchy Cordero 1B, Christian Arroyo 3B, Jackie Bradley Jr. RF, Brayan Bello P.

Newsy nuggets