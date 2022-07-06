GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Take Series from Red Sox Against Top Prospect Bello
BOSTON, Mass. — It's a battle of young vs. old in the series finale between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox when 36-year-old Rays starter Corey Kluber will take on 23-year-old Brayan Bello, who is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA) has pitched well for the Rays this season, but doesn't really have numbers to show for it. Part of it has been a run-support issue, but the Tampa Bay bats have heated up in the last four days, so maybe things will be different in the series finale at Fenway Park. The teams have split the first two games of the series.
Bello is considered Boston's top pitching prospect. He is a combined 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 innings for Boston’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this season. He has a high-90s fastball, with a sinker, slider and change-up. He's from the Dominican Republic and the early comparisons to a young Pedro Martinez, who's also Dominican, are often made.
Here's how to watch Wednesday's game, along with all the pregame news you need.
How to watch Rays at Red Sox
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (44-37) at Boston Red Sox (45-36)
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 3
- Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Stream: Fubo.tv
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 184 (Red Sox announcers; Rays online)
- Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
- Latest line: The Red Sox are favored at minus-118 on the money line in Game 1 according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Wednesday morning. The Rays are plus-100. The over/under is 8.5.
Projected lineups
- RAYS: Josh Lowe RF, Yandy Diaz DH, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez RF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Taylor Walls 3B, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Franicsco Mejia C, Vidal Brujan 2B, Corey Kluber P.
- RED SOX: Jarren Duran CF, Christian Vazquez C, J.D. Martinez DH, Xander Bogaerts SS, Alex Verdugo LF, Trevor Story 2B, Franchy Cordero 1B, Christian Arroyo 3B, Jackie Bradley Jr. RF, Brayan Bello P.
Newsy nuggets
- Nugget No. 1 — Winning the series: With a win tonight, the Rays can get back-to-back series wins for the first time since May 13-18 against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers, and back-to-back road series wins for the first time since May 2-8 at Oakland and Seattle. The Rays won the first series against Boston, taking two of three in St. Petersburg.
- Nugget No. 2 — First-timers: This is the third time this season that the Rays are facing a starting pitcher making his major-league debut. Seattle's George Kirby and Oakland's Adam Oller where the other two. Tampa Bay is 6-1 in their last seven games against a starter making his major league debut.
- Nugget No. 3 — Hart of gold: Brayan Bello will be the second Red Sox starter to debut against the Rays, joining Kyle Hart on Aug 13, 2020 in Boston, a 17-8 Rays win.
- Nugget No. 4 — Good glove work: The Rays have been charged with just one error in their last seven games, and just two in their last 12 games since June 24.
