Allen County, IN

North Allen County roads flooded, power lines downed, trees split in half

By Briana Byus
wfft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Samuel Stump has lived in his Fort Wayne home for four years and says it was only a matter of time before the large tree in his front yard split in half. “It’s always been split like that so it was doomed to come...

www.wfft.com

Related
963xke.com

Road closure due to sinkhole on State Road 3

ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure due to a sinkhole. A sinkhole has been discovered on State Road 3 near Old Lima Road. This sinkhole is on the shoulder of northbound State Road 3. INDOT has closed northbound lanes to allow for crews to assess and fix the issue.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole repairs continue, cause found

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole on Indiana 3, with the work expected to wrap up this weekend. INDOT closed the northbound lanes of a section of Indiana 3 Thursday afternoon from Old Lima Road to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Allen County, IN
Traffic
County
Allen County, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
WOWO News

Sandbags Available To Fort Wayne Residents Concerned Over Flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is offering sandbagging materials for residents. While the city says that due to decades of infrastructure planning and improvements, fewer and fewer areas around the city are prone to flooding, some may have localized flooding. The city is offering sandbagging materials at Johnny Appleseed Park to help. Residents are asked to bring a shovel to use to fill the bags.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Power Restored To Approximately 90% of Those Affected By Continued Thunderstorms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tremendous progress was made overnight to restore power to those who were in the dark in Fort Wayne following Tuesday’s multiple rounds of thunderstorms. Officials with Indiana Michigan Power reported over 25 power poles were broken and 60+ spans of downed wire were found across the city that at one point had over 6,000 people in the dark following the strong thunderstorms witnessed multiple times Tuesday and then again Wednesday Morning. In the last 24 hours power has been restored to all but about 750 customers according to an update from I&M Thursday Morning. Officials say that over 700 employees and contractors are continuing to restore power to those are still affected and hope that power will be fully restored by 11 P.M. Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Heavy Rains And Strong Storms Leave Many Without Power Once Again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The heavy rains experienced multiple times Tuesday and early this morning have many under water. Mayor Tom Henry as well as Fort Wayne police and fire departments are requesting that motorists stay off streets and roads. According to a statement from the Mayor’s office, several neighborhood streets in northwest, northeast, and central Fort Wayne are flooded. Also, if it can be done safely, residents should clear storm drains to help alleviate neighborhood flooding. A travel advisory was issued late Tuesday evening for Allen County and a Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area and will remain in effect until 8 P.M. tonight. Officials from Indiana Michigan Power indicate that over 18,000 people are without power this morning all across the area as crews are out in full force once again to restore power to those effected. According to the National Weather Service, a chance for thunderstorms remains in the forecast for much of the day Wednesday. A flood warning remains in effect until 8 A.M. this morning as well.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Announces Paving Plans For Next Week

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will be milling the following street segments in preparation for paving to subsequently follow on July 13, 14, and 15. South Scott Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Colfax Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Johnson Street (from Center to...
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

I&M: 9,300 customers are without power in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, more than 50% of the 19,400 customers who lost power are restored. In Fort Wayne, about 9,300 customers are without service. In Southwest Michigan, power has been restored to all but about 10 customers. In Allen County, 5 to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Storms knock out power, flood roads in parts of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Strong storms knocked out power in parts of Fort Wayne and flooded roads and homes Tuesday morning. The Indiana Michigan Power outage map showed several hundred customers without electricity. Most had power restored by mid-afternoon. Several roads had pooling water, making travel dangerous in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WISH-TV

Intense heat, humidity buckle section of State Road 9 near Fairmount

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A rural section of State Road 9 in Grant County has a 14-inch buckle. Indiana Department of Transportation says a combination of heat and humidity caused the big buckle. INDOT spokesperson Megan DeLucenay said Wednesday, “The extreme heat can take a toll on our bodies it can also take a toll on the roads.”
FAIRMOUNT, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

List of downed traffic signals across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After heavy rain and high winds caused flash flooding and power outages Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the City of Fort Wayne says numerous traffic signals are experiencing outages. The Allen County Office of Homeland Security said Wednesday morning that the county...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole closes section of Indiana 3

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning drivers of an emergency closure due to a sinkhole in Allen County. They say a sinkhole on the shoulder of northbound Indiana 3, near Old Lima Road, has caused an emergency road closure. INDOT...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

GFL received mixed reviews from Fort Wayne residents after week one of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and for GFL environmental, their first impression has been mixed. For George Kariger, he says half his block we’re some of those missed last Friday on the southwest side of Fort Wayne. On the first day in service for GFL, no less.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

More than 14,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers without power after storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana Michigan Power is reporting more than 14,000 customers without power after Tuesday night's storm. The company says it will send crews out to assess the damage and restore power as soon as it is safe. More severe weather is expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday,...
wfft.com

High water, officials urge motorists to stay off the roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A flash flood warning is in effect for Allen, Dekalb, northern Huntington, Noble, northeastern Wells, Whitley, west central Defiance, Paulding and northwestern Van Wert counties until 2:15 Wednesday morning. A travel advisory is in effect for Allen County through the hours of darkness. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
indiana105.com

Photo Shows Tree Burning from Inside Out after Lightning Strike

In northwest Ohio about an hour east of Fort Wayne, fire officials posted photos of a tree burning from the inside out after a lightning strike. A post at the Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says they were called out to a tree on fire earlier this week and had a tough time getting to every hot spot in the trunk. They said a tree service came out to help cut down the tree so fire crews could fully extinguish the fire.
FORT WAYNE, IN

