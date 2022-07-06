North Allen County roads flooded, power lines downed, trees split in half

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The heavy rains experienced multiple times Tuesday and early this morning have many under water. Mayor Tom Henry as well as Fort Wayne police and fire departments are requesting that motorists stay off streets and roads. According to a statement from the Mayor’s office, several neighborhood streets in northwest, northeast, and central Fort Wayne are flooded. Also, if it can be done safely, residents should clear storm drains to help alleviate neighborhood flooding. A travel advisory was issued late Tuesday evening for Allen County and a Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area and will remain in effect until 8 P.M. tonight. Officials from Indiana Michigan Power indicate that over 18,000 people are without power this morning all across the area as crews are out in full force once again to restore power to those effected. According to the National Weather Service, a chance for thunderstorms remains in the forecast for much of the day Wednesday. A flood warning remains in effect until 8 A.M. this morning as well.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO