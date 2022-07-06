New "Forever" stamp honoring Former First Lady Nancy Reagan unveiled in Ventura County

What Can I Do in Ventura if I’m Having a Bachelor-Bachelorette Party? Think Outside the Box. Weddings are cause for celebration, and not just for the soon-to-be newlyweds. It may be your friends’ wedding, but who says you bachelorettes and bachelors can’t live it up in Ventura as if it’s your wedding, without the expense and the timetable stress (though you should probably show up for the wedding.)? Ventura has live music (more often than not, cover free), golf, impossibly innovative craft breweries and wineries, night life (from bar dancing to cocktails around a Polynesian firepit), and – how do we put this delicately? – places to shake off the aftermath (brunches and spas).

VENTURA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO