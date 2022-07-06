New "Forever" stamp honoring Former First Lady Nancy Reagan unveiled in Ventura County

Jami Denise Kennedy, the 1989 Santa Clarita Woman of the Year and a member of the local Zonta Club chapter, has passed away. On July 4th, 2022, 74-year-old Kennedy passed away at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita after facing health issues for a few years, according to representatives with the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita.
Actor Anson Williams is hoping the voters in Ojai, California will tell him to “sit on it.” The mayor’s chair, that is. Williams, best known for his role as “Potsie Weber” on the classic TV sitcom Happy Days, has announced he’s running for mayor in his hometown of Ojai.
We’re now in high wildfire season, and the threat of major fires exists throughout the Tri-Counties. The Biden Administration has created a new commission charged with coming up with strategies to better prevent, and control major blazes. The national Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission includes a longtime Ventura County firefighter who’s battled some of the biggest blazes in the region.
State officials announced Thursday the acquisition of roughly 6,000 acres of the Hathaway/Temescal Ranch property in northern Los Angeles County, completing the protection of what has been called the largest undeveloped piece of private property in the county. “This is a big deal,” California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot...
The bright red William S. Hart youth baseball jacket stood out in the sea of tourists filing off the Princess Cruises ship just before summer tourism picked up at the Port Chilkoot Dock in Haines, Alaska. Former Santa Clarita Valley resident Michael Marks, who now lives in Haines, just had to say hello.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer explains why the indoor mask mandate would return if LA County enters the high transmission category. This as Ventura County plans to not bring back indoor masking even though the county reached high transmission.
Threat-based impersonation scams are infiltrating the Santa Clarita Valley, and law enforcement is advising residents on how to avoid becoming a potential victim. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a situational awareness warning about threat-based impersonation scams being reported in and around the Santa Clarita Valley. “Scammers...
The sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, unrivalled dolphin spotting locations, and many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s easy to see why too, with miles of cycle routes, some of California’s most popular restaurants and of course that near-guaranteed golden sunshine. Here’s what to do in this sought-after city.
Santa Barbara County is a desirable place to live, with its picturesque ocean and mountains. But it has also become impossible for many to find or afford housing, which is leading to long commutes. “Usually in the morning, it’s 45 minutes coming here from Oxnard and then depending on traffic,...
OJAI, Calif. — The city of Ojai hosted its annual Fourth of July parade. And on top of the usual marching bands and patriotic floats, this year’s celebration of democracy was a living example of the ideals upon which the U.S. was founded — the right to free speech.
PICTURED: Sand along the Ventura promenade is constantly shifting. Photo submitted. When Kiki Patsch visits the beach, she does not take sand for granted like some sunbathers and surfers might. Patsch has devoted her life to issues related to beaches and coastal erosion as an associate professor of environmental science...
LOS ANGELES — Trees are a very essential part of California’s infrastructure, with some of them taking 20 to 30 years to mature. Despite the drought, watering these important resources remains vital. “We don't want to put them at risk for various diseases because they're not getting enough...
What Can I Do in Ventura if I’m Having a Bachelor-Bachelorette Party? Think Outside the Box. Weddings are cause for celebration, and not just for the soon-to-be newlyweds. It may be your friends’ wedding, but who says you bachelorettes and bachelors can’t live it up in Ventura as if it’s your wedding, without the expense and the timetable stress (though you should probably show up for the wedding.)? Ventura has live music (more often than not, cover free), golf, impossibly innovative craft breweries and wineries, night life (from bar dancing to cocktails around a Polynesian firepit), and – how do we put this delicately? – places to shake off the aftermath (brunches and spas).
One person was airlifted from Canyon Country Park on Wednesday due to a medical emergency. About 3:40p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a medical emergency on Spencer Court in Canyon Country, prompting an airlift, according to initial reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Emergency repsonders elected to...
Several people injured after a two-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, multiple people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, officials actively responded to the area of Sand Canyon Road and Little Tujunga Canyon Road, just north of the eastbound Santa Clarita Truck Trail at about 11:05 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
It’s not exactly the kind of guest you want to drop by, but a Simi Valley family had a mountain lion stay in their backyard for an entire day recently. Jonathan Kline believes the young mountain lion moseyed into their yard after spotting a raccoon early one morning. He alerted a neighbor who “ran home” […]
The old saw goes that if you want to make a million bucks farming, you should start with two million. That’s been the recent fate of Fairview Gardens, the 13-acre farm in Goleta that found itself on “the brink of a financial cliff” and took a “pause” to conserve resources in June. “We simply could not ask the community to continue to support ongoing operations without a long-term plan to reach financial sustainability,” the letter at the farm’s website reads.
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
