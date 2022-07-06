ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday

KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

 

KDVR.com

Triple-digit heat possible this weekend

Temperatures could hit 100 degrees in some places this weekend. The forecast high for Denver on Saturday and Sunday is 99 degrees. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast.
DENVER, CO
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Thunderstorms, mid-80s Wednesday; 100-degree heat this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The highest rain chance of this week is on Wednesday. A surge of monsoon moisture is moving across Colorado. Expect a 60% chance of rain/thunderstorms in Denver with highs in the mid-80s and chances are 60-80% in the mountains. Precipitation chances in Denver drop to 40%...
DENVER, CO
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorm#The Pinpoint Weather Team
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Golden's art week this weekend

The Town of Golden is celebrating local artists. Dan Daru reports. Woman on mission to save mother from Ukrainian war. Hiking during the heat advisory? Here’s how to prepare. Why do gasoline prices fall slower than they rise?
GOLDEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound to close next week for crash cleanup

DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 eastbound will be closed in Glenwood Canyon for one day in July for a commercial vehicle crash clean-up. The closure is necessary for the cleanup crew to safely remove the vehicle. The eastbound lanes will be closed on July 13 during the daytime, starting...
DENVER, CO
365traveler.com

14 BEST DENVER DAY TRIPS PERFECT FOR ADVENTURE

While Denver is such a fun town in Colorado to visit, it’s not the only cool thing around. Located less than two hours from the Mile High City are some of the most beautiful hiking trails in Colorado, the highest drivable pass in North America, great beer, hidden hot springs, and some of the most popular ski resorts in the world.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
secretdenver.com

5 Unique Places To See Colorado’s Stunning Wildflowers This Summer

From Denver’s own botanic gardens to trails that lead to stunning blue lakes. Wildflower season is here in Colorado and because of it’s late proximity in the year and short window time, that means wildflowers are usually highly concentrated. These stunning fields of wildflowers that range in different variations will make for beautiful picnics, photographs, and quality time well spent in the outdoors. To make the most of your trip, we’d also highly recommend this awesome guide from Rocky Mountain National Park about how to identify wildflowers to make your experience even richer. Happy trails!
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

This I-25 Exit Consistently Has The Cheapest Gas In The Northern Colorado Area

Cheap gas in Colorado, or anywhere for that matter, is hard to find right now. This particular I-25 exit in the Northern Colorado area always seems to have the cheapest gas. Gas prices are crazy these days... As crazy as they've ever been in my lifetime. I remember ten years ago being upset that gas prices were in the $3.50 range, but at this point, that's cheap. There are ways around it if you utilize King Soopers and other shopping store options where you can cash in points, but what if there was a place where you could always find the cheapest gas in town? This particular exit on I-25 has had the cheapest gas in town for weeks now, have you seen it too?
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado those of "ancient" Native American child, possibly thrown from vehicle

On July 5, it was announced that the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office was investigating human remains found in the area of Disappointment Valley, located in southwest Colorado near the Dolores River. While it was initially believed that there was no apparent risk to the public – and that's still the case – a later update revealed shocking new details of the case.
COLORADO STATE

