Portland, OR

Six former Buffs playing in the NBA Summer League

By Matt Wadleigh
 2 days ago
The Colorado Buffaloes watched Jabari Walker get selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft.

He is headed for the Summer League, and a handful of other former Buffs are also set for Summer League action. The hope is for them to improve their craft and hopefully make a run at a big league roster spot when the 2022-23 season begins. As we’ve seen with McKinley Wright IV and Tyler Bey, staying on the NBA team as a rookie isn’t always easy, so the Summer League remains a valuable opportunity.

Let’s take a look at the six former Colorado men’s basketball players that will be playing in the 2022 Summer League:

JABARI WALKER, PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Walker is the most recent Buff on this list and is definitely worth keeping an eye on. If all goes well, Walker should improve his chances of a roster spot with a strong showing in the summer contests.

TYLER BEY, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Tyler Bey spent last summer with the Chicago Bulls and is now headed to this year’s summer league with the Philadelphia 76ers.

MCKINLEY WRIGHT IV, PHOENIX SUNS

McKinley Wright IV put together a strong G League showing a few times last season, but played sparingly for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’ll suit up for the Phoenix Suns’ Summer League team, however.

GEORGE KING, PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

George King has been on a journey thus far in his professional career. He played for the Agua Caliente Clippers last year and even had a brief stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

Now, King joins Jabari Walker, and let’s not forget that the Blazers’ head coach is Chauncey Billups, another former Buff.

JERIAH HORNE, SACRAMENTO KINGS

Jeriah Horne is a new name and has received an invitation from the Sacramento Kings, a team with a ton of youth in the Summer League and with their NBA squad.

D'SHAWN SCHWARTZ, NEW YORK KNICKS

Former Buff D’Shawn Schwartz transferred to George Mason after leaving Boulder. He recently found some success in the latest 3-on-3 tournament, and now he is headed for the Summer League with the New York Knicks.

DENVER, CO
