Carolina will have a quarterback competition between a pair of 2018 top-five picks.

Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers struck a deal with the Cleveland Browns to acquire QB Baker Mayfield in exchange for a 2024 conditional 5th round pick. To make the deal happen, the Browns agreed to pay $10.5 million of Mayfield's contract and Mayfield himself agreed to shave off $3.5 million off his salary, leaving the Panthers with just a $5 million bill.

From the onset of the offseason, GM Scott Fitterer made it very clear to Sam Darnold that competition would be added to the room. On the second night of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Panthers were in conversations with the Browns in regards to Mayfield but failed to reach an agreement on the financial side of it. Instead, they completed a trade with the Patriots to move back up into the third round to select Matt Corral.

Despite the additions of Corral and Mayfield, the Panthers have "no plans" to trade Darnold, a source told All Panthers. Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule believe in competition and want Mayfield and Darnold to battle it out for the starting job.

"I think at every position, you're always looking," Rhule said on the final day of OTAs back in mid-June. "It's our job to try to upgrade it. It's their job to compete. Sometimes I think people read into some of the moves we make and all that like, I just believe in competition. So, if I can bring someone in that's going to compete to be the second quarterback or the first quarterback or the third quarterback, that's our job. I believe, at every position, that if you're a guy that's kind of looking to make that next step and you have really intense competition and you earn the spot and it's not just given to you, that gives you a little bit of confidence. On Sam's perspective, I think he's had a really nice OTAs. When you go back and watch him from OTAs last year to this year, it's night and day. That being said, if something comes down the line that makes us better, then I know we'll look at it."

The one thing that could change their plans with Darnold is if a starting quarterback goes down with an injury somewhere around the league. Teams will call Carolina to see what it would take to acquire Darnold but if that doesn't happen, he'll remain with the team through the 2022 season.

