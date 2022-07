MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We've had plenty rain so far this July. Over the holiday -- through Tuesday some spots picked up several inches of rain, estimates by our radar would suggest some neared 5" of rain in just two days. That rain helping to soften the crunchy lawns that have taken over as of late. After a dry June, we've made a huge turn around on rainfall.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO