Wilton July 4th Fireworks Draws Huge Crowds

westportlocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilton High School Athletic fields were filled with several thousand people celebrating the 4th...

westportlocal.com

96.5 The Walleye

Bike Night 2022 Week 6 – Dvorak’s Stunning Crowd Pleaser

One thing that is absolutely certain about Bike Night 2022 - There is always something stunning to look at....... Last night under a muggy 87 or 88 degrees night, a huge crowd surrounded a gorgeous 2022 VANDERHALL CARMEL - Austin and James ( a couple of proud Dvorak fellas were standing by, like beaming parents of a newborn ) - ABATE of North Dakota set up their booth, holding a raffle drawing of their own for bike t-shirt giveaways. Much love as always from the Freedom Riders - This group of incredible people have been putting smiles on children's faces all Bike Night 2022 - Last night 14-year old Paige from Mandan scored herself a new ride! The magic of Bike Night begins the second you walk onto the Sickies Garage parking lot - get there early and have some tasty dinner, and then let yourself take in the whole event - families of all ages are obviously encouraged!
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

VIP’s at Country Fest enjoy perks with ticket purchase

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - Country Fest is in full swing at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem. It’s the third day of country fest and concert goers are ready to let their hair down. These VIP campers took their “Live Music” game up to level 10. The...
NEW SALEM, ND
KX News

PHOTOS: Mandan’s 4th of July Parade – floats, features and fun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Independence Day has once again come to the states, and with it, plenty of festivals and fireworks. It’s also a time to show just how proud one is to be an American and to celebrate being together with friends, food and family. And nowhere is this clear in North Dakota than in the time-honored tradition of the Mandan Independence Day Parade.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s “Firefighters Challenge” Will Leave You Feeling Proud

If there is one thing I insist you do this year, it is without a doubt to make sure you are at the Bismarck Event Center Thursday the 14th thru the 16th of this month. I was fortunate to attend the Firefighter's Challenge last year and I was blown away. This was something I had heard about in the past but never had the chance to observe in person - I remember standing there with my mouth wide open in amazement. Here is just a small peek at what these men and women firefighters ( athletes big-time ) do at this competition - According to bismarckeventcenter.com "Competitors can choose from individual, relay, or tandem competitions. Each race will duplicate the physical demands of real-life firefighting by climbing the five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses, and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound “victim” as participants race against themselves, and their opponents, and the clock"
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Mandan Now Has A ‘Rolled Ice Cream & Boba Café’

If you're like me, this is one of those things you've been meaning to try, but haven't gotten around to it. And hey, you can never have too much ice cream -- especially in the summer. Rice Bowl Adds Café. The Rice Bowl Restaurant in Mandan has made quite a...
MANDAN, ND
96.5 The Walleye

New Jamaican Eatery Coming To Bismarck

Yep, you heard right; we're getting another new restaurant in South Bismarck. First Chick-Fil-A, then Blaze and Five Guys, now, get ready to welcome a Jamaican eatery. According to a post made by the Kirkwood Mall, the restaurant will be called "Suzzy's Island Twist. It will sit next to Kay Jewelers, by the children's play area. In the post, it doesn't give too many details, but it looks like this one is set to open this Fall.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Country Fest brings new faces to New Salem businesses

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of New Salem is playing host to thousands of music fans at Country Fest this weekend, and that kind of event comes with a few perks. Country Fest brings huge crowds of new faces to the community of New Salem, increasing the population from about 1,000 people to 41,000. Some early arrivals appeared two weeks before the actual concerts began to begin the set-up process. The normally quiet downtown is home to a new bed and breakfast and the owners say they are happy to showcase their updated accommodations.
NEW SALEM, ND
US 103.3

Mandan Parks & Recreation Offers Reward – Raging Rivers Break-In

A long three-day 4th of July weekend filled with fireworks and thievery. Here is hoping your weekend was full of family, fun, relaxation, and taking in the tradition of celebrating our Independence Day with fireworks exploding into the skies of Bismarck/Mandan. For some people, though it was a chance to put on some cheap disguises, cover their faces as best they could, and break into a local business like a bunch of pack rats. My question though is this, do crooks know that there are in most places security cameras everywhere?
96.5 The Walleye

Bismarck Mystery – Proof Of Actual Time Travelers?

Here is a good old-fashioned mystery that is slowly unraveling by the minute ( at least it is for me ) This one could be a mind twister for us all to figure out, OR maybe I just have too much time on my hands ( don't let my boss know that ). I discovered this post yesterday on one of my favorite social media sites - The Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group Page. I love this group so much for many reasons, I consider it Bismarck/Mandan's hub to what is going on around our city. People looking for work, advice being asked on where to go to find this or that, AND residents doing the right thing by reporting an item that was found - such the case as this nice person writing in yesterday morning:
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Old Red Ten: A scenic way to travel in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Traveling from Dickinson to Mandan, or anywhere in between? One option is taking the scenic route with Old Red Ten Scenic Byway. Old Red Ten Trail is the oldest road in North Dakota; it used to run all the way from Seattle to New York City.
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck – FULL Boat Of Trash Collected From 4th Of July Slobs

The 4th of July weekend is a tradition shared by everyone across the United States. A perfect opportunity for all of us to relax and enjoy our families, fun, and fireworks. The real meaning of this holiday of course is Independence, to never forget our freedom, and with that said there are unfortunately so many people who feel even FREER to leave their trash wherever they feel fit. Here in Bismarck, Carley Ramsdell and her friends experienced that firsthand. A beautiful day out on the Missouri River was spoiled by those who displayed their stupidity and selfishness.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Abortion rights rallies taking place across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ACLU North Dakota has organized a state-wide day of protest this Saturday, July 9th in the battle for abortion access. Rallies are planned in Bismarck, Minot, and Fargo. Each rally has a unique schedule with speakers and other internal events. Fargo’s march will begin...
FARGO, ND

