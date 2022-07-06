Wilton July 4th Fireworks Draws Huge Crowds

If there is one thing I insist you do this year, it is without a doubt to make sure you are at the Bismarck Event Center Thursday the 14th thru the 16th of this month. I was fortunate to attend the Firefighter's Challenge last year and I was blown away. This was something I had heard about in the past but never had the chance to observe in person - I remember standing there with my mouth wide open in amazement. Here is just a small peek at what these men and women firefighters ( athletes big-time ) do at this competition - According to bismarckeventcenter.com "Competitors can choose from individual, relay, or tandem competitions. Each race will duplicate the physical demands of real-life firefighting by climbing the five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses, and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound “victim” as participants race against themselves, and their opponents, and the clock"
