Highland Park, IL

Tucker Carlson blames women and prescription drugs for the Highland Park shooting

By Zeeshan Aleem
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal authorities say they have not yet determined what motivated the suspected mass shooter they say has confessed to killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. But Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks he has the answer: women who scold men about their privilege —...

Tonja Scott-Pate
1d ago

Just imagine all the "women" that listen to the 💩 on FAUX News and live it like it's the "gospel." Well, he's now blaming YOU for the mass shooters in America. 🤔 Nope, he's not blaming the father's, only mothers and drugs, according to this article.

Mel in MN
1d ago

His comment “The authorities in their lives — mostly women — never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. ‘You're male! You're privileged.’” …..makes me wonder about his own mother’s influence on HIM!!

Amy Gee
16h ago

oh, sure, everything is both a woman's responsibility and fault. wow...this guy is a cretin and needs to be silenced. now, woman, do we even have enough authority to remove him from a network station?

