Tucker Carlson blames women and prescription drugs for the Highland Park shooting
By Zeeshan Aleem
MSNBC
2 days ago
Local authorities say they have not yet determined what motivated the suspected mass shooter they say has confessed to killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. But Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks he has the answer: women who scold men about their privilege —...
Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago parade. A pre-school teacher and her husband were shot in front of their two young children during the Highland Park rampage that left six people dead. Zoe and Stephen Kolpack, her father and her brother-in-law were all injured...
The mother of accused Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo was convicted of abandoning him in a hot car when he was just two years old, according to newly-released police records. In the shocking incident in 2002, Denise Pesina left her toddler son alone inside a vehicle in the parking lot...
A contentious interview between Semafor’s Ben Smith and Fox News host Tucker Carlson elicited an exchange in which the primetime cable host admitted that he hates liberal white women. The conversation took place between Mr Smith and the Fox host on Thursday; Mr Carlson, appearing virtually, was said by...
Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro explained Wednesday on "The Five" why the father of July 4 parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo is potentially culpable in the tragedy. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: If you go into a home and there are 17 knives and one sword and one dagger, and the individual had tried to kill himself a few months earlier, you don’t take the knives and then say, "Gee, you know, we are going to leave him here." We already know he is suicidal, may have been homicidal with all of these knives, they did not give the information to the state police and then when he tried to commit suicide, and they say that they did give the information of the knives to the state police. They could’ve prosecuted that kid early on, or they could’ve gotten him the mental health he needed.
An Illinois mother was livestreaming the Highland Park July 4 parade when gunfire erupted, prompting mass panic as paradegoers scattered. Witness Gina Troiani, whose son was scheduled to walk in the parade with his daycare class, described the shooting Tuesday on "America's Newsroom," detailing the moment she knew it was time to flee for safety.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, contrary to popular belief, often knows exactly what she is doing. The House Representative from Georgia’s fervent MAGA cultism is only matched by an apparent personal desire to further her own rabid, white supremacist, Christian nationalist brand. No soundbite is too puerile, no tweet is too untethered from reality, just as long as it stirs her fanbase into yet another frenzy of donations.
A Texas baptist church — labeled an "anti-LGBT hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center — has caused outrage after a pastor said gay people should be "lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head." Pastor Dillon Awes of Stedfast Baptist Church...
Bill Cosby, 84, was filmed by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt talking about being freed from prison a year ago. A video of their conversation was shared on the pair’s Instagram accounts on June 30, and showed them chatting as Wyatt drove Cosby home. The clip, believed to have been shot by Wyatt a year ago, showed Cosby describing the moment he was told he was to be a “free man”.
The woman killed this week after a bullet flew across a lake and into her head was a young mom who was lounging on a couch inside her Ohio home after watching Fourth of July fireworks, her boyfriend said. Chelsey Jones, 26, leaves behind her two daughters, aged six and...
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Fox News conservative pundit Bill O'Reilly threw a racist temper tantrum on Tuesday's edition of his No Spin News and Analysis podcast in response to Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker's disaster declaration following the July 4th mass shooting in Lake County's Highland Park.
Polarizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is again making headlines for telling a British reporter to "go back to your country" after being asked about gun control. The heated exchange, which occurred during a press conference, was proudly shared by the Georgia Republican on Twitter. "When British press wants to argue...
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called police on a man who slapped him on the back at a New York supermarket but a video of the incident cast serious doubts on Giuliani's claim that he could have been "killed." Giuliani was campaigning at a Staten Island ShopRite for his son...
Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
The father of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter has told ABC News that he is not culpable in the Independence Day attack, in spite of having signed a consent form for his son to apply for gun ownership. “I had no -- not an inkling, warning -- that this...
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) slammed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for posting a tweet seemingly linking her to the suspected gunman at Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Boebert derided Swalwell as “desperate” and targeted him after he tweeted a picture of her holding a rifle alongside an image...
The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect said he talked about another mass shooting the night before the massacre. Robert Crimo Jr. said his son called the gunman who killed three people at a Copenhagen shopping mall*/ an "idiot." Crimo and the suspect's mother retained attorney Steve Greenberg, whose...
The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
What is it about men named Bill who manage to be sanctimonious as hell while being accused abusers of women?. No, this story isn’t about Bill Cosby, it’s about Bill O’Reilly—which is wild because I had no idea O’Reilly was still alive. But apparently, O’Reilly is still breathing his breath—which I can only imagine smells like white supremacy and earring backs—and he’s still a bloviating mass of bigotry and uncontrolled white man anger sitting in front of a camera and barking at a world in which he’s no longer relevant.
When I heard about the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, I had an immediate reaction.What could be more American on this Fourth of July than a mass shooting? Thankful for the recent gun legislation, but it's a bandaid on a gaping wound. With a handful of exceptions, Republicans are accessories to murder. Time to kick them to the curb. #EnoughIsEnough— Andy Parker (@AndyParkerVA) July 4, 2022We now know that the gun used in the shooting, which targeted families watching a parade, was legally obtained. The person of interest who is being held...
Comments / 120