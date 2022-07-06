Tucker Carlson blames women and prescription drugs for the Highland Park shooting

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro explained Wednesday on "The Five" why the father of July 4 parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo is potentially culpable in the tragedy. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: If you go into a home and there are 17 knives and one sword and one dagger, and the individual had tried to kill himself a few months earlier, you don’t take the knives and then say, "Gee, you know, we are going to leave him here." We already know he is suicidal, may have been homicidal with all of these knives, they did not give the information to the state police and then when he tried to commit suicide, and they say that they did give the information of the knives to the state police. They could’ve prosecuted that kid early on, or they could’ve gotten him the mental health he needed.

2 DAYS AGO