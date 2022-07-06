ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets Josh Christopher Looks to Build Upon Rookie Campaign in Summer League

By Coty Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K72ws_0gX1ofDn00

Houston Rockets' second-year prospect Josh Christopher will use the 2022 NBA Summer League to enhance his on-court production following a successful rookie campaign.

HOUSTON — Josh Christopher scored 20 points on March 28 when the Houston Rockets fell to the San Antonio Spurs by three points.

Christopher played a near-perfect game after connecting on six out of his ten shot attempts while adding six rebounds, six assists, a pair of steals and a block in a 123-120 loss inside the Toyota Center.

But instead of focusing on the most all-around performance of his short career, Christopher attended the post-game press conference eager to improve his on-court vision — admitting to tunnel vision when the ball was in his hands.

Christopher has spent most of the off-season enhancing his on-court vision during voluntary workouts in Houston . Thursday evening, Christopher will have a chance to test his new playmaking when the Rockets open their 2022 NBA Summer League schedule against the Orlando Magic inside the Thomas & Mack Center in las Vegas.

"For me, it was about slowing down and finding my teammates to the best of my abilities," Christopher said following practice on Tuesday. "It's about learning how to take no more than two dribbles off the pick and roll. But again, more than anything, slowing down when the ball is in my hands."

Playing as an improved playmaker is one of several priorities Christopher has participating in summer league action. But his ability to see the floor is not the only attribute Christopher has improved since the Rockets' season finale against the Atlanta Hawks on April 10.

Christopher has taken the previous three months working on his defense and shooting. The second-year prospect says his goal next season is to develop into a two-way player, resulting in Christopher beginning his training in the early mornings inside the Rockets' practice facility.

"Low man is super important and just being in the right spots," Christopher said when asked about improving his defensive techniques. "I believe I am a solid player when it comes to my on-ball defense. But as an off-ball defender is where I can improve.

"I need to make things happen whether it's deflections or grabbing steals. I need to make sure I'm in the right place to distract other players."

Despite an encouraging rookie campaign, his participation in summer league competition this year was something Christopher and the franchise had planned before he signed his contract as the No. 24 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Christopher appeared in 74 games for the 20-62 Rockets. He averaged 7.9 points per game while shooting 44.8percent from the field and 30.0 percent from behind the arc.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Christopher
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Basketball#Nba Summer League#The Houston Rockets#The San Antonio Spurs#The Thomas Mack Center
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
248
Followers
222
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy