Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was pulled from the team’s July 8 game against the New York Yankees with an apparent injury. Rafael Devers was having a great July 8. Just as the Boston Red Sox’s game against the New York Yankees began, Devers was voted as the starting third baseman for the American League All-Star team. The next thing he could do was lead the team to victory.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO