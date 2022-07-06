ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Top Cannabis Conference In Latin America Comes To Panama — Here’s What’s In Store

By Javier Hasse
thefreshtoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatAm Cann.BIZ was conceived as a 2-day fully bilingual interdisciplinary conference that will address global and regional trends and provide up-to-date information on the cannabis and hemp industries. LatAm Cann.BIZ, the most important cannabis event in Latin America, will be held on September 1 and 2 at the Santa...

thefreshtoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

DEUNA enters Latin America’s crowded one-click checkout sector flush with $37M

Co-founders Roberto Enrique Kafati Santos and Jose Maria Serrano started the company after a career at McKinsey leading digital payments for Kafati Santos and in private equity at Carlyle for Serrano. They also recently brought on Jose Jorge Molina, who was previously chief marketing officer for Bitso, to join the founding team to lead marketing.
BUSINESS
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
thefreshtoast.com

Why You Should Be Using Cannabis Instead Of Energy Drinks

Countless people already benefit from using cannabis before, after, and even during their workouts. The key is finding the right dosage that works for your unique needs and athletic lifestyle. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. All of us oftentimes can make use of...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

BayMedica LLC: Working With Cannabis Multi-State Operators To Make Their Products Better

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM, a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, is taking a leading position in the marketplace. Less that a month after launching B2B sales of the emerging rare cannabinoid delta 9-dominant tetrahydrocannabivarin (d9-THCV) into the health and wellness sector, we interviewed BayMedica LLC Vice President of Sales, Jerry Griffin, how the business is going. BayMedica is the wholly-owned subsidiary of InMed Pharmaceuticals, acquired last October.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Cannabis Industry#Medical Marijuana#Top Media#Cannabis Cultivation#El Planteo#Canalis Capital#Green Book Aca
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams leader lands at Lyft; General Fusion hires new CEO

— Jason Vogrinec joined Lyft as head of engineering, moving from Microsoft, where he was vice president of engineering for Microsoft Teams and led a 500-person group. Prior to Microsoft, Vogrinec worked for 13 years at Amazon, most recently as engineering general manager for AWS Datacenter & Regional Networks. At Lyft, he will be based in Seattle.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Argentina
freightwaves.com

Logiwa raises $16.4M to bring new tech into e-commerce market

Cloud fulfillment platform Logiwa announced Wednesday it has raised $16.4 million in Series B funding led by NewRoad Capital Partners with participation from existing investors — including Valor Siren Ventures, Runway Venture Partners, Spider Capital and Launch Capital — to continue building out its technology solution powering the shipping operations for direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Cloud-Based Agritech Company, DataFarming, Bringing Pixxel’s Hyperspectral Satellite Technology to Australian Farmers

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BANGALORE, India & TOOWOOMBA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Today, Pixxel, an emerging leader in cutting edge earth-imaging technology, announced an early adoption partnership with Australian cloud-based agritech company DataFarming. Using Pixxel’s hyperspectral dataset, DataFarming will be able to monitor crop health at new speeds and greater resolutions compared to the multispectral imaging on behalf of tens of thousands of farmers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005010/en/ Pixxel is a space data company, building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from that data. The constellation is designed to provide global coverage every 24 hours, with the aim of detecting, monitoring and predicting global phenomena. (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

This startup hopes to get us to net zero via its platform to construct wooden buildings

Some estimates say that if global urban growth continues at its current pace, then we’d build a New York City every month for the next 40 years. So if we could reduce this amount or transition, this growth to “net zero” (or better), we’d would do to a lot alleviate the impending, and disastrous, affects of climate change. This is why we are seeing so many new climate funds appear, which are concentrating on the built environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
freightwaves.com

CloudTrucks launches new fintech offering — CT Credit

Trucking business management solutions provider CloudTrucks has launched its new fintech solution, CT Credit, a Visa business card that avoids high interest rates and fees and connects users to CloudTrucks’ business management solution to help oversee carrier expenses. After the company was founded 2019, CloudTrucks made its management solutions...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Silicon Valley Bank Names Tosh Ernest Head of Access to Innovation, Its Signature Initiative To Advance Women, Black, and Latinos

SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, has announced the appointment of Tosh Ernest as its head of Access to Innovation. According to Yahoo Finance, the initiative focuses on advancing “women, Black and Latino individuals” to positions of influence in the finance industry. Ernest will work to expand the SVB Access to Innovation program and broaden opportunities for SVB and its core businesses, Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
ECONOMY
Medical Daily

Labfront: How the Innovative ‘No-Code’ Tool is Democratizing Access to Research and Helping People Use Data to Live Healthier Lives

Technological progress has always powered societal progress. From innovations in industry to innovations in art, technological advancements have enabled and inspired numerous industrial revolutions as well as creative movements. Of course, with the exponential growth of technology since the advent of the internet, technological progress is continuing to push society forward and create new opportunities for people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

American Robotics’ owner set to acquire fellow drone firm, Airobotics

To date, the company has raised $130 million since its 2014 founding. American Robotics, meanwhile, was acquired by Ondas in August of last year. The new deal should prove a good fit, as both companies play similar roles within the broader industrial drone space. While there’s bound to be a fair bit of redundancy, Ondas notes that such a merging would give the combined companies a better global foothold in a rapidly expanding category.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Brazilian Merchants Are Ahead of the Curve in Offering 15 of 23 Digital Shopping Features

Merchants in Brazil are some of the most innovative in the world, offering a wider range of choice in how their shoppers can shop, pay for and acquire their purchases. In fact, they are above average across six countries PYMNTS studied in offering 15 of 23 digital shopping features we tracked, according to “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Brazil Edition,” a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration based on a survey of 2,201 Brazilian consumers and 602 Brazilian businesses.
BRAZIL
Benzinga

The Green Organic Dutchman Launches Summer 2022 Products At OCS

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF TGOD is launching five new SKUs in Ontario, this summer. The new products, outlined below, will also roll out to other provinces in the months ahead. TGOD Premium. Organic Maple Kush (3.5g) has had notable sales success in the dried flower category and...
RETAIL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King names Thibault Roux chief digital officer

Burger King on Friday named Thibault Roux its new chief digital officer in the U.S. and Canada. Roux will oversee the company’s digital efforts starting on July 18. He will oversee the burger chain’s digital team to develop a strategy “centered on creating the best guest experience,” the company said in a statement.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy