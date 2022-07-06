Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Partners With Chase to Offer Financial Health Workshops, Free Classes to Focus on Topics Like Budgeting and Home Buying

Larissa Drohobyczer, Esq. will offer a free seminar, open to the public on July 19th from 5:30 PM -7:00 PM at Via Brasil, located at 1225 S. Fort Apache Rd. Ste 100 Las Vegas. The event will cover the most costly mistakes made in most estate plans, probate- what it is and why it’s terrible for families, how to protect your family and money from the State, how to protect your minor children in an emergency and how to ensure your children’s inheritance is protected.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO