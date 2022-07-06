ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Partners With Chase to Offer Financial Health Workshops, Free Classes to Focus on Topics Like Budgeting and Home Buying

By Maura Cordova
Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – While most could benefit from expert advice on their finances, these services aren’t always available to the wider population. A new partnership between the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Chase seeks to change that through financial health workshops offered at 11 Library District branches throughout the Las...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Budgeting#Financial Services#Senior Citizen#Financial Security#Chase Bank#Jpmorgan Chase#Racial Equity Commitment#Hispanic#Latino
