Louisiana fugitive who exchanged gunfire with Central Texas deputies pleads guilty to reduced charges
By Tommy Witherspoon
KWTX
2 days ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A fugitive from Louisiana wounded in December 2019 after he exchanged gunfire with McLennan County sheriff’s deputies is on his way to prison. Douglas Eric Hill, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in...
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him. During the plea hearing, Shelton admitted that on or about Sept. 21, 2021, while he was...
164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A baby less than three weeks old is recovering on the North Shore after police say the child was left in a hot car while the mother was publicly intoxicated inside an area Walmart. The Slidell Police Department reports that 37-year-old Ashley Kennedy of Minden...
AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — In April of this year, the Amite Police Department asked the public to keep an eye out for 59-year-old Angela Stearns. Almost three months after that request went out, detectives believe they have found the remains of the missing woman. Last month, the police department...
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A teenager was reported missing as a runaway Thursday in Bell County, authorities said. Alyssa Joe Miller, 16, was last seen on June 17 in East Bell County- possibly in or near the Gatesville, Coryell County area, according to a press release. Miller stands at...
A Louisiana man was allegedly assaulted after showing up at Delta Clinic in Baton Rouge demanding that they stop performing abortions, which they can currently legally do while Louisiana’s abortion law is further challenged in court. Christopher Key hand the security guard at the clinic a letter he claimed...
This man not only gives the term 'hardheaded' a new meaning, but he's also lucky to be alive. After a fight with her husband turned physical, a woman in Killeen, Texas took a kitchen knife and stabbed him on top of the head. Somehow, he lived through this assault, and she didn't get charged with attempted murder.
TEMPLE, TX (KWTX) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police officers responded at around 3:19 p.m. June 8 to the area of Henderson and East Avenue H to a report of a shooting where the caller stated he had been shot.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The state commission on judicial conduct has levied three charges against a Harris County criminal court judge, whom they are now seeking to suspend. Judge Franklin Bynum was elected to criminal court 8, which handles misdemeanors, in 2018 but lost his re-election bid this year.
WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - Charles Varble, of Walnut Springs, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence Wednesday. The arrest was made June 7 at 165 block of North 2nd...
Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison Following an Indictment for Violations of Federal Firearms Laws. Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced on July 5, 2022, that Corey Hale, 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on June 30, 2022, in a four-count indictment by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is shot in the leg during an argument, and police are searching for a possible suspect. The Waco Police Department tells FOX 44 News they were looking for a shooter on Wednesday afternoon after a teenager received a superficial gunshot wound. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 120 block of Lyndon Circle.
TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch. According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a fatal crash on FM-486 – near CR-439, south of Thorndale. A Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound was unable to turn in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.
Alabama will no longer house Louisiana's juvenile offenders after a group of Louisiana teens caused a riot at one of that state's correctional facilities, said Louisiana 18th Judicial District Iberville District Attorney Tony Clayton, whose district encompasses Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes. The decision, which was announced...
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department was seeking the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl they said was last seen June 17. Authorities said Alyssa Joe Miller is considered a runaway. They said she could possibly be in the Gatesville or Coryell County area. Miller,...
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after a motorcycle driver crashed rounding a curve in the road, the Texas Department of Public safety said. The crash happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m., when a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on FM 486 near CR 439. The curve in the road caused the motorcycle to drive off the roadway and overturn.
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man who suffered severe burns. Officers were dispatched at 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road in reference to a fire. Upon their arrival, they encountered medics at the...
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Friday issued an executive order authorizing and empowering the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend undocumented immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border. Republican county officials have...
