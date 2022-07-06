ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Louisiana fugitive who exchanged gunfire with Central Texas deputies pleads guilty to reduced charges

By Tommy Witherspoon
KWTX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - A fugitive from Louisiana wounded in December 2019 after he exchanged gunfire with McLennan County sheriff’s deputies is on his way to prison. Douglas Eric Hill, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in...

Da Silent Few
2d ago

This is white privilege. When you can have a shootout with the police and get the charges reduced. There’s no way a POC will get this leniency from the police or the courts.

