Rivian says it's still on track to produce 25,000 vehicles despite production woes

I can only speculate whether the recent pullback in commodity prices will continue, but with crude oil off its high, crop prices well off their highs, many supply chain issues being worked through, retailers discounting prices to clear bloated inventories and the freight spot markets under pressure, inflation may not continue at 40-year highs for much longer. Agriculture futures are reacting to an expectation that bumper crops may offset disruptions from the war in Ukraine, and the retreat in oil prices reflects a recent production increase as well as demand destruction caused by higher prices.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO