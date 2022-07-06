ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Rivian says it's still on track to produce 25,000 vehicles despite production woes

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoreso than most automakers, Rivian has had a tough 2022. At the start of the year, the company, blaming inflation and component shortages, raised the base price of its quad-motor R1T pickup truck by a whopping $12,000. And while it went on to quickly backtrack, the decision led to a shareholder...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
Local
Illinois Business
Normal, IL
Business
TechCrunch

Ford, VW-backed Argo AI lays off 150 workers, slows hiring

The layoffs account for about 5% of its more than 2,000 global workforce, according to sources familiar with the company’s actions. The layoffs were widespread, affecting talent recruiters, digital media and communications employees as well as members of its operations teams, a review of LinkedIn profiles shows. Argo confirmed...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

High commodity prices are a problem for consumers, but a windfall for Caterpillar's key customers. Apple isn't just a smartphone company anymore. In fact, devices are increasingly just a means to another end. Iconic tech company IBM is becoming revitalized and turning into a serious cash cow. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Shanghai#Q2
The Verge

Dead solar panels are about to become a lot more valuable

In the coming years, recyclers will hopefully be able to mine billions of dollars worth of materials from discarded solar panels, according to a new analysis published this week. That should ease bottlenecks in the supply chain for solar panels while also making the panels themselves more sustainable. Right now,...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Costco once again shows why it is the best-run retailer on the planet

Costco (COST) posted another strong monthly sales result for June — a sign the big box retailer is continuing to outperform and steal market share while many of its peers struggle in a difficult economic environment. Net sales for the month jumped a solid 20.4% year over year to...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
freightwaves.com

Will the correction in commodity prices boost CPG margins?

I can only speculate whether the recent pullback in commodity prices will continue, but with crude oil off its high, crop prices well off their highs, many supply chain issues being worked through, retailers discounting prices to clear bloated inventories and the freight spot markets under pressure, inflation may not continue at 40-year highs for much longer. Agriculture futures are reacting to an expectation that bumper crops may offset disruptions from the war in Ukraine, and the retreat in oil prices reflects a recent production increase as well as demand destruction caused by higher prices.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Celus, which uses AI to automate circuit board design, raises $25.6M

Thus, the global PCB market is big business, expected to grow from a $60 billion industry in 2020 to $75 billion by 2027. And it’s this sector that Germany-based Celus wants to capitalize on, with an automated platform spanning the whole circuit board design process, from ideation to PCB.
The Associated Press

Cloud-Based Agritech Company, DataFarming, Bringing Pixxel’s Hyperspectral Satellite Technology to Australian Farmers

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BANGALORE, India & TOOWOOMBA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Today, Pixxel, an emerging leader in cutting edge earth-imaging technology, announced an early adoption partnership with Australian cloud-based agritech company DataFarming. Using Pixxel’s hyperspectral dataset, DataFarming will be able to monitor crop health at new speeds and greater resolutions compared to the multispectral imaging on behalf of tens of thousands of farmers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005010/en/ Pixxel is a space data company, building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from that data. The constellation is designed to provide global coverage every 24 hours, with the aim of detecting, monitoring and predicting global phenomena. (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
Engadget

The Starlink satellite internet for boats will cost you $5,000 a month

Starlink has launched a ruggedized version of its dish for boats, ships and yachts, merely a few days after the FCC gave it permission to provide internet service to vehicles. The satellite internet provider says Starlink Maritime can deliver up to 350 Mbps download speeds while at sea, which isn't bad at all for boats that didn't have an internet connection to begin with. However, it doesn't come cheap: The hardware alone will set customers back $10,000, which they have to pay for up front.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy