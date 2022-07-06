ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Hot weekend ahead for the Phoenix metro

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation.

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Eegee's opens brand new location in west Valley in Phoenix

Tempe-based Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine is partnering with the Tempe Fire Department to help bring a sense of internal peace to the firefighters on staff. Two Arizona legislators will receive the medal, along with many others. Airbnb bans all parties at short-term rentals permanently.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How NAIOP, Phoenix Chamber, Tech Council stand on political issues

NAIOP Arizona announces positions on 4 ballot propositions for Nov. 8 general election. The Arizona Chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, has announced its positions on four ballot propositions appearing on the November 8 Arizona general election ballot. These ballot propositions deal with the topic of initiative reform, which has been a public policy priority for NAIOP for the past several years.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona state cornhole championships coming up this weekend in Mesa

Amazon phishing scams are up now by 37%, according to a new study by CheckPoint Research. What's in your sunscreen and does it keep you safe?. Sunscreen is our first line of defense against harmful UV rays. But do you know what's in your sunscreen? What kind should we be using to keep ourselves safe?
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor has signed a law that restricts how the public can video police at a time when there’s growing pressure around the country for greater law enforcement transparency. Gov. Doug Ducey approved a measure that makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County finds errors with early ballots in seven cities, towns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County officials have found errors with early voting ballots in certain parts of the county. The issues concern inaccurate city and town contests in some areas. The errors were manmade, officials say, and affect voters in the following places: Apache Junction, Casa Grande,...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Voting in the Arizona primary election

Tempe-based Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine is partnering with the Tempe Fire Department to help bring a sense of internal peace to the firefighters on staff. Two Arizona legislators will receive the medal, along with many others. Airbnb bans all parties at short-term rentals permanently.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Val Vista Lakes residents in Gilbert step up to help brides in a bind

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — People who live in Val Vista Lakes in Gilbert stepped up to help a bride whose dream wedding was canceled due to an HOA board decision. “Your story blindsided all of us,” said Cher McCoy, a resident of Val Vista Lakes since 2002. McCoy and other homeowners said they hadn’t heard about the HOA Board of Directors voting to cancel all nonmember rental events until our story aired on Wednesday. Amy Greco, whose wedding is booked for March 25, 2023, at Val Vista Lakes, was told in an email that her event and others like it would be canceled as of January 2023 due to “legal reasons.”
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

City of Phoenix Wants to Divert Calls From Its Police

Parking tickets, welfare checks, minor car crashes — these are all duties that the city of Phoenix soon wants to transfer out of the hands of its police force. In October 2021, the city commissioned Arizona State University researchers to study the Phoenix Police Department to determine which calls might be diverted away from the cops. The study seemed inspired partly by calls from local activists, who had renewed their calls for alternatives to policing during the uprisings over the murder of George Floyd. But the work was also embraced by the city’s police force, which was hoping to find ways to lessen a growing call volume.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters working to extinguish pallet fire in south Phoenix

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard
Jeremy Beren

Right-wing activist arrested in Tempe after macing abortion rights protesters

(Tempe, Ariz.) — One of Arizona's most prominent far-right provocateurs is facing disorderly conduct and assault charges stemming from an attack last weekend. Jennifer Harrison, who leads the anti-immigration group AZ Patriots, turned herself into Tempe Police on Thursday night after the department announced it was investigating footage that shows her macing abortion rights protesters — as officers looked on from across the street.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Laveen woman who serves as caretaker wins Pay It Forward award

Help Phoenix-area kids prepare for a new school year with the Back-to-School Clothing Drive. Every child deserves to learn without worrying about their clothing or appearance. Arizona Humane Society works to reunite lost pets following holiday weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Weather Alerts

..OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THURSDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area on Thursday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters battle large fire at abandoned building in downtown Phoenix

Vigil held for 11-year-old girl killed in head-on crash in El Mirage. Family and friends gathered at Life Spring Church on Thursday night to hold a vigil for Arianna Gannon and pray for her two sisters and another church member. Gov. Ducey expands school voucher system with bill signing.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to use $14.4M grant funding to expand terminal

PHOENIX – Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will use a $14.4 million federal grant for terminal expansion and upgrades, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of almost $1 billion awarded to 85 airports across the country under the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. The Mesa airport will replace a temporary four-gate annex...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s Republican primary race for senate heating up

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mexican food chain Someburros to open first West Valley location this month

PHOENIX — Mexican food chain Someburros announced Thursday that the opening of its first West Valley location will take place this month. The locally-owned restaurant is set to open its 13th Arizona location at the southwest corner of Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear on July 16. Someburros’ Goodyear location will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ

