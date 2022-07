IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Want some ideas to beat the heat this weekend? Here are three events happening around the area!. The 8th Annual Scooper Bowl takes places tomorrow, Sat. July 9, at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s an all-you-can-eat ice cream social all provided by Reed’s Dairy, Manwaring Handcrafted Cheese, Farr’s Ice Cream, and K’lani’s. You do need tickets to get in, which you can find at localnews.com/play.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO