Wanted child rape suspect from Washington caught in Corning

By Adam Robinson
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

CORNING, Calif. — Officers with the Corning Police Department arrested a wanted child rape suspect who fled Washington almost four months ago. According to the Corning Police Department, their officers received a "Be On The Lookout" (BOLO) Alert from...

krcrtv.com

