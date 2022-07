Chef Joe Mazzocco’s love for cooking is rooted within his family, a clan who enjoyed sharing dish after dish of home-cooked meals together as a way of connecting. After growing up with Mexican family on his mom’s side and Italian on his dad’s, it was only natural for Mazzocco to chase after his dream of becoming a chef. His restaurant is named after and acts as an homage to his grandmother, Mama Lolita — a women who was a provider of both love and historic cuisine.

