COLFAX (CBS13) — A trip through the Sierra may soon be a little safer for drivers and the animals who live there. Caltrans unveiled new animal crossing projects across the state as an effort to help prevent cars from colliding with wildlife. “Approximately 26,000 animals are hit each year by drivers,” said Tracy Robinson of Caltrans. The project includes an $87 million overpass along Highway 101 in Southern California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has committed $50 million for these types of animal safety projects. “These are definitely important features that we want to continue incorporating,” said Caltrans spokesperson Raquel Borrayo. The two newest crossings are...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO