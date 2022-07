Claudio Castagnoli joining the business was discussed by AEW President Tony Khan in an interview with NYPost.com. “Claudio said after the Blood and Guts match, he came back to me and said ‘I could not of had a better first week. I could not have imagined any place I’ve ever been enjoying it more than I do here. The first week I’ve had is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.’ He was very grateful. He was very happy.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO