Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. The Twins are giving Correa the matinee off after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks, and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon is covering for Correa at shortstop and batting sixth.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO