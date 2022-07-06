ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Lord of the Rings' hobbits reunite in Denver and make a fan's night

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actors were in Denver last weekend...

www.9news.com

Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer

The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
insideradio.com

KOA Denver Recruits Dave Tepper As Its New PD.

Dave Tepper joins iHeartMedia news/talk KOA Denver (850), where he will serve as PD. Tepper comes to the station with extensive sports and talk programming experience, most recently at KSE Radio Ventures Denver, where he served as OM of the cluster and PD of sports combo KKSE-AM/FM (950/92.5). “We are...
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

Karen’s Diner Set to Cause Mayhem in Denver

Karen’s Diner will be located at 16th St. Mall Denver, CO 80202 from September 17 to November 27, according to Aden Levin, director of Viral Ventures Global — the company responsible for creating the incoming Karen experience. As aforementioned, the intriguingly nasty concept that is Karen’s Diner was...
DENVER, CO
365traveler.com

14 BEST DENVER DAY TRIPS PERFECT FOR ADVENTURE

While Denver is such a fun town in Colorado to visit, it’s not the only cool thing around. Located less than two hours from the Mile High City are some of the most beautiful hiking trails in Colorado, the highest drivable pass in North America, great beer, hidden hot springs, and some of the most popular ski resorts in the world.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Yorkshire Fish & Chips may serve the biggest fish sticks around Denver

Hey friends, Alayna here. I'm back with another story nobody asked for. 🙃 What's happening: I'm 99% sure I found the biggest fish sticks in metro Denver.They hail from a seafood shop on Pecos Street near U.S. 36 that my fiancé and I stumbled upon one recent Saturday afternoon. Details: Yorkshire Fish & Chips may not look like much from the street, but this no-frills family-owned restaurant has been serving authentic homemade English fare for more than 50 years. Yorkshire's fish sticks — beer-battered Icelandic cod — come fried to crispy golden perfection, served in a humble paper tray atop...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Elk crashes concert in Colorado, people unfazed

Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend. The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...
ESTES PARK, CO
303magazine.com

New Denver App Takes Date Nights To a New Level

Date nights are essential. Whether a spontaneous night out with a significant other or a planned night out with friends, setting an actual date on the calendar to enjoy the Mile High City is important. But deciding where to go isn’t always easy, and can even become an excuse to simply stay home. Date Night, a mobile-based app with a new membership program, is working to change that in Denver. After many months of building relationships with top-rated Denver restaurants, bars, wineries and more, Date Night aims to make finding the next “date night“ location a breeze.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
DENVER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
DENVER, CO
Westword

Get Outside: Ten Peaceful Places to Paddleboard in Colorado

With local temperatures predicted to reach the high 90s this weekend, places to stay cool in Denver are sure to be busy. Thankfully, there are plenty of nearby swim beaches, water parks, tubing spots and picturesque destinations that are perfect for paddle sports. Colorado abounds in outdoor recreation, but few...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why Denver's First Marijuana Delivery Service Shut Down

Cannabis delivery has been legal in Aurora and Denver for nearly a year now, but the ripple effect has been minimal. No other cities in the metro area have approved cannabis delivery since then, and fewer than thirty dispensaries between Aurora and Denver combined have partnered with delivery drivers. Local...
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

Crumbl Cookies Set to Bless Denver with More Sweet Treats

Crumbl Cookies is opening a new store at 7506 36th Ave., Suite 385 Denver, CO 80238, according to franchise owner Craig Collete. Colette says he’s aiming to debut the location on September 15. Started in 2017 by “two crazy cousins” Jason McGowan (CEO) & Sawyer Hemsley (COO), Crumbl quickly...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

15 of Colorado’s Best Hotel Bars

When you’re on vacation, taking a seat at the hotel bar and ordering a decadent cocktail feels like a true treat, especially after a long day of travel. But even for locals, hotel bars seem to have an undeniable draw. Maybe it’s because they typically incorporate gorgeous interior design...
DENVER, CO

