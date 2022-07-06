'Lord of the Rings' hobbits reunite in Denver and make a fan's night

Date nights are essential. Whether a spontaneous night out with a significant other or a planned night out with friends, setting an actual date on the calendar to enjoy the Mile High City is important. But deciding where to go isn’t always easy, and can even become an excuse to simply stay home. Date Night, a mobile-based app with a new membership program, is working to change that in Denver. After many months of building relationships with top-rated Denver restaurants, bars, wineries and more, Date Night aims to make finding the next “date night“ location a breeze.

