Pineapple Ink Tavern returns to the downtown Augusta restaurant scene

(WJBF) – As the work week comes to an end, people are looking for things do this weekend. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in your area that you may want to check out. Any outdoor events may change due to weather. Le Chat Noir...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta hopes to show you all the things parks have to offer. Friday is the first of four ‘Pop Up in the Park’ events at Elliot Park on Lumpkin Road at 5 p.m. Here’s what you can expect. “We want to showcase everything...
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local Timberline Glamping Co. site is under new local ownership. Nathan and Rebeka Self, CEOs of Timberline Glamping Co., made the decision to sell their second location at Clarks Hill Lake to a local family. Formally known as Georgia Glamping Co., the Selfs started their...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a water leak on Cabela Drive, residents of the area were without water, according to management at Riverwatch Apartments. In an email to Riverwatch residents, it says the city of Augusta had shut off the water in the area. As of 3:45 p.m., the...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Munchies Lab opens its doors Wednesday in downtown Augusta. The owners of El Rey in Martinez and Grovetown wanted to try something new. Ramiro Galvin, Munchies Lab owner, says, "I love food, I love cooking and I always wanted to do something different...Something with a wow factor.”
Whether it's a restaurant that has great food, a business that provides great service, or a person that does great things in the community, a hidden gem is something that you feel get's far less recognition than it deserves.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be construction along Exit 190 of I-20, and drivers need to be aware of some lane closures and traffic shifts. This is related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road. The construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th to Friday, July 15th. These are the areas that […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Mayor’s Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for a later date due to flooding. The pond is located at 1823 Lock and Dam Road and will be closed until July 23. Any derby participants with questions should call 706-823-4399.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to two overnight fires just about a block apart early Friday just outside North Augusta. One was on Chestnut Drive and another was on Dogwood Drive in the Belvedere-Clearwater area. One was a shed and the other was a small trailer.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - In North Augusta, the Carrsville African American district has rallied together to remember a massacre that rocked their town over a century ago. The Hamburg-Carrsville African American Historic District Team, First Providence Baptist Church and others will join together for the first annual Hamburg-Carrsville African American Heritage District Commemoration Weekend. The ceremony is being held in remembrance of the Hamburg Massacre of 1876, an attempt to suppress the civil rights of African Americans which in turn left many residents dead.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. 68-year-old Charlotte Whitman Carson was last seen on May 7 at 1:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Vernon Drive. Investigators say Carson allegedly got a ride from a cab and has not...
HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
HARLEM, Ga (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of accident in Harlem causing traffic issues in the area. The Harlem Fire Department is on the scene where a truck has struck the railroad crossing at the intersection of W. Milledgeville Rd. at Sawdust Rd. The trucks fuel tank...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is looking for information on a stolen trailer. The trailer was stolen from 611 Stanton Drive. If you have any information on the location of the trailer or the suspect, please call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects who are wanted for theft. The incident happened at the IGA Food Store on Deans Bridge Road on Monday, June 27th. Authorities say Troy Wesby, Jr. and Zenovia Foots are both wanted for...
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A local business is speaking out about a proposed revitalization effort in Aiken. “it’s just amazing that art will take you from having a bad day, you’re feeling a little bit despairing, and then you come in, and you’re like, I’m in Hawaii,” Stacy O’Sullivan told Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk laughing. Art and Soul is one of the small businesses in The Alley that could be displaced if Project Pascalis—the plan to renovate and revitalize downtown Aiken — becomes a reality. The business was created as a platform for local artists to display their work. “We don’t take salaries from this particular project,” she said. “That allows the artist to take all of the proceeds from their art sales and reinvest that into their creative business, keeps it very sustainable for the local artists,” she added.
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house was condemned, a senior was taken to a hospital and two women face charges after the three were found living in a feces-filed home with dozens of animals, authorities say. On Thursday, Grovetown police and code enforcement officers responded to a residence in the...
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Columbia County is booming. ” So, William Few Parkway is where the majority of the growth in the county is currently,” Director of Columbia County Engineering Services Kyle Titus said. That’s why a road widening project targets highly congested areas like William Few Parkway. The goal is to alleviate some […]
Comments / 0