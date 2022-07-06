Pineapple Ink Tavern returns to the downtown Augusta restaurant scene

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A local business is speaking out about a proposed revitalization effort in Aiken. “it’s just amazing that art will take you from having a bad day, you’re feeling a little bit despairing, and then you come in, and you’re like, I’m in Hawaii,” Stacy O’Sullivan told Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk laughing. Art and Soul is one of the small businesses in The Alley that could be displaced if Project Pascalis—the plan to renovate and revitalize downtown Aiken — becomes a reality. The business was created as a platform for local artists to display their work. “We don’t take salaries from this particular project,” she said. “That allows the artist to take all of the proceeds from their art sales and reinvest that into their creative business, keeps it very sustainable for the local artists,” she added.

