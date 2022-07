A group of climate protestors shut down part of a highway outside Washington, DC on Monday, July 4.The inner loop of I-495 in Montgomery County, Maryland — commonly known as the beltway — was shut down for about an hour and a half midday, reports WUSA.Maryland State Police had reported 14 arrests, reports FOX5, including 13 protestors and one additional person.The group claiming responsibility is known as Declare Emergency. According to their website, they are encouraging President Biden to declare an emergency regarding the climate crisis.A spokesperson for Declare Emergency, in a phone call with The Independent, also stressed the...

