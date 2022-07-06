ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local effort aims to help family that lost everything in weekend fire

By Jonathan Shelley
Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Collections of donated goods are being coordinated in Fort Wayne for a Muncie family that lost most everything they owned in a holiday weekend fire. Relatives say Tyler and April Olsen had...

