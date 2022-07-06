ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveton, TX

One injured in two-semi crash

East Texas News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVETON – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on Friday on U.S. Highway 287 north of Groveton. Reports...

easttexasnews.com

fox44news.com

One killed in crash near Madisonville

Madisonville, Tx (FOX44) – One man was killed when his pickup left the road and crashed into a parked truck in Madison County early Friday morning. DPS Sgt Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:50 a.m., when a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling north on the Interstate 45 service road a half-mile south of Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Ten-year-old killed in Leon County crash

Jewitt, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a ten-year-old boy was killed in a midday Wednesday traffic crash in Leon County involving an 18-wheeler. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said an adult and three other children were also seriously injured. The crash occurred about 12:20...
LEON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated his emergency lights the motorcycle accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store at times reaching 130 miles per hour. As they approached FM 2978 the driver turned north and again accelerated. As they approached Research Forest Drive a passenger car was pulling out onto FM 2978. The motorcycle, still running close to 100 miles per hour struck the front of the vehicle. The motorcycle driver was ejected. The motorcycle crossed all lanes of FM 2978, crossed a grassy shoulder, and came to rest in the parking lot of a business. Deputies immediately got out and initiated CPR. Magnolia Fire Department responded along with MCHD however the victim was pronounced deceased. The name of the 26-year-old male has not yet been released. He has been handled multiple times by law enforcement. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assisted DPS in the investigation. Like any officer-involved situation where a death is involved, it will be presented to a Grand Jury. Several wreckers including Extreme, All Points, Range 3, and Spring Creek assisted in traffic control to free up MCSO deputies to make calls. The motorcycle was removed by Range 3 Wrecker Service and the vehicle was removed by Spring Creek Wrecker Service.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wesb.com

Two Killed, 5 Injured, in Three Car Crash in Coldspring

Two teenagers were killed and five other people injured in a three car collision in Cattaraugus County Sunday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s office reported that a 16 year old and a 19 year old boy were killed in the collision in the town of Coldspring. Five other people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
KBTX.com

Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash two miles outside of Huntsville. Investigators believe 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was walking along the 200 block of FM-1696 when she was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. The driver fled the scene.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

House destroyed from fire

TRINITY — A man’s home and two storage sheds were destroyed as the result of a fire that broke out in the evening of June 29. Assistant Fire Chief Keith Johnson said the blaze erupted at about 10:20 p.m. at 249 Creekside Drive off FM 1617, the home of James Cox.
TRINITY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty woman killed in July 4 crash

A 29-year-old Liberty woman, Kati Quick, was killed in a one-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, on FM 2830 North, also known as Airport Road in the Liberty area. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County Department of Public Safety office in Liberty, Quick was driving along FM 2830 North in a 2002 black Toyota SUV at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.
LIBERTY, TX
Natchitoches Times

Ashland vehicle theft leads to arrests of man, woman in Conroe, Texas

A stolen vehicle investigation in Ashland has led to the vehicle recovery and arrests of a man and woman in Conroe, Texas. On Wednesday July 6, 2022 at approximately 6:27pm, Deputies responded July 6 at 6:27 p.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of La. Hwy 153 in Ashland.
ASHLAND, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES SEIZE OVER 124 GRAMS OF METH-ARREST TWO

A Deputy made a traffic stop on FM 1485 and Hwy 99 for multiple violations. The passenger in the vehicle, Curtis Ryan Hall, 37, of 126 Sugar in Livingston was found to have multiple warrants. Those warrants from Polk County include a misdemeanor bond forfeiture, a felony possession of controlled substance charge, and a felony tampering with physical evidence charge. Upon further investigation, K9 Harley Quinn was deployed and alerted on the vehicle and as a result, approximately 124.7 grams of methamphetamine and 2.9 grams of cocaine were located. Codie Leggett Harris, 43, of 374 N. Walker in Livingston who was also in the vehicle was found to be in possession of a firearm. Hall was placed into custody for his warrants. The Harris was placed into custody for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Both subjects also got an additional charge of Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Harris’s bond was set at $30,000 on the drug charge and $750 on the gun charge. Hall’s bond was set at $100,000 on the manufacture delivery charge and $10,000 on the possession of the controlled substance.
LIVINGSTON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Ride The Lightning With These New Lufkin Police Officers

Some newly minted Lufkin Police officers were working on their non-lethal weapons training and what happened won't shock you. But it was very shocking for them. A taser is an electroshock weapon that fires two barbs into the skin, making you lose control of your voluntary muscles. Pulling the trigger breaks open a compressed gas cartridge inside the gun. That’s the popping you hear when they deploy them.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Major Wreck in Lufkin Ties Up Traffic at Highway 59 and Loop 287

Officials with the Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation are strongly advising motorists to avoid traveling around the south side of Lufkin near the Loop 287/Highway 59 interchange. A log truck lost its load on the northbound flyover at South 1st Street and Loop 287. Thankfully, no...
KLTV

Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that a man drowned near the Shirley Creek Marina in the Sam Rayburn Reservoir on Thursday. According to Game Warden Randy Stovall, Thursday afternoon a 68-year-old male was fishing on a pier when he fell into the water. Stovall said eye witnesses described the incident looking as though the man had lost his balance while checking his fishing line before falling in. Stovall said because the man was on the pier and not in a boat, he was not wearing a life jacket. Additionally, Stovall said a bystander attempted to rescue the man, but was unsuccessful.
ETOILE, TX
fox26houston.com

Authorities looking for missing Conroe teenager last seen Tuesday

CONROE, Texas - Officials need your help finding a missing teenage girl last seen Tuesday. Conroe Police Department says Taylor Hardin, 14, was last seen leaving a friend's home in the 10500 block of Sunflower Dr. in Conroe Tuesday, July 5. Taylor is described as 5'4" about 165 pounds with hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

