Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend. The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO