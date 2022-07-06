ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The case of the missing dolphin: Virginia Beach brewery calls for return of stolen statue

By Madison Peek, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Smartmouth Brewing’s beloved dolphin statue was stolen from its Pilot House location in Virginia Beach. Now, the brewery is demanding its safe return.

The trouble began when the dolphin statue, affectionately dubbed “BrewDolf,” was kicked off its stand by passersby two weeks ago, an incident caught on security camera, said general manager Nicolette Bloomer. Staff dragged BrewDolf to safety and hid the statue in nearby bushes to obscure it until it could be re-installed.

But sometime between June 23 and June 25, before the new stand could be ordered, BrewDolf disappeared, Bloomer said. The spot they had placed BrewDolf wasn’t captured on cameras, she said.

“We just really miss him,” Bloomer said Wednesday. “We just want him back.”

BrewDolf has become a staple of the location in the two years he’s been placed outside near the road of the brewery, Bloomer said, and his disappearance has been the talk of customers and staff alike.

Smartmouth Brewing Co., which has two locations in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, posted on their Instagram to solicit BrewDolf’s safe return.

“If you took our beloved mascot, clear your conscious, regain your karma and come clean,” the Instagram post read. “Don’t make us go full Liam Neeson from Taken on you, because we will look for you, we will find you, and... well, you know the rest.”

The post gained traction online, with hundreds of likes and dozens of comments lamenting BrewDolf’s kidnapping.

The Virginia Aquarium even chimed in, commenting “This HAS to violate the Marine Mammal Protection Act #BringBrewDolfHome.”

Bloomer hopes that social media attention will bring more information about the disappearance.

“It’s like a missing dog flyer,” Bloomer said. “It’s a missing dolphin flyer.”

