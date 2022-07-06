ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

FREEHOLD: PROSECUTOR RELEASES IDENTITY OF THOSE KILLED IN RT 9/33 CRASH

By OCSN925
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 21-year-old driver of a car that was struck in a Freehold Township crash Sunday has died from his injuries, the third member of the Salib family of Marlboro Township to die in the accident, authorities confirmed Wednesday....

NBC New York

2 Dead, 2 Badly Hurt in Horrific NJ Chain-Reaction Crash

Two passengers died and two drivers were severely hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey's Freehold Township over the July 4th holiday weekend, authorities say. Cops responding to a call about a crash near Route 9 south and Route 33 west around 1:30 p.m. Sunday saw significant vehicle damage. One victim, a 52-year-old Marlboro woman who had been riding in a Honda CR-V, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives probe apparent murder-suicide of N.J. couple

Authorities on Friday said a Readington couple found dead in a house fire were fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide. Kathryn Shern, 70, and her husband, Charles Shern, 71, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, which released few other details about the investigation.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Community remembers 3 family members killed in Route 9 crash

A New Jersey community is coming together to remember three members of a family killed in a crash on Route 9 in Monmouth County over the Fourth of July weekend. The crash happened July 3 in Freehold. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says a 74-year-old woman sideswiped two cars before rear-ending a Honda CRV. Authorities say that everyone inside that Honda was killed. They have been Identified as Masoud and Hanaa Salib, and their son Mark. Son Danny Salib was not inside the car at the time of the crash and is the only immediate surviving family member.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
