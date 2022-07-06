FREEHOLD: PROSECUTOR RELEASES IDENTITY OF THOSE KILLED IN RT 9/33 CRASH

A New Jersey community is coming together to remember three members of a family killed in a crash on Route 9 in Monmouth County over the Fourth of July weekend. The crash happened July 3 in Freehold. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says a 74-year-old woman sideswiped two cars before rear-ending a Honda CRV. Authorities say that everyone inside that Honda was killed. They have been Identified as Masoud and Hanaa Salib, and their son Mark. Son Danny Salib was not inside the car at the time of the crash and is the only immediate surviving family member.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO