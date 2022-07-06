ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NAACP leaders discuss St. Louis area police pursuit policies

By Ty Hawkins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmYxa_0gX1ezPp00

ST. LOUIS — Leaders for the St. Louis City and County chapters of the NAACP held a meeting on Wednesday, further calling for changes to police pursuit policies.

The local NAACP chapters are working with the Department of Justice to come up with risk reduction solutions related to these pursuits.

“If you’re going to chase somebody and you’re in an urban area, densely populated, things change and are different,” said St. Louis City NAACP president Adolphus Pruitt. “And the ability for you to harm somebody or harm yourself as an officer will be more likely than some of those other instances.”

Trending: FOX 2’s Molly Rose says goodbye on her last day

St. Louis County NAACP president John Bowman added: “We just want to work around this issue so that we can come up with technology-style solutions with the police departments to try and resolve some of these losses of lives.”

From April 22 this year to May 9, seven people, two of which were children, lost their lives to car crashes involving drivers eluding police.

Over Mother’s Day weekend 18-year-old Marshawn Stepney was driving a stolen car attempting to flee police when he killed five members of one family. Stepney is facing 17 charges including second-degree murder.

“We’ve done a lot of studying. We’ve talked to many families. And over the years, there have been an alarming finding of innocent lives lost, especially innocent bystanders,” Bowman said.

Pruitt said getting the message to potential car thieves could make them think twice.

“This is the carnage that you can cause when you do these police chases. This is the impact that it has on these people and these families. This is what happens to life afterward, as it relates to charges sentencing long term jail time,” Pruitt said.

Prosecutor: Berkeley man charged in woman’s murder used bat

Pruitt and Bowman said many questions remain as they navigate what’s become a public safety issue for the state’s largest police departments in a very compact area.

“We’re looking real hard at what Washington state did. We will probably be talking to some legislators in the near future, and if we’re able to impact it at the state level, that picks up all of those municipalities and everybody else,” Pruitt said.

The chapters plan to wrap up their recommendations with the Department of Justice in the coming weeks to present to both departments.

“We’re looking at it from all sides, not just what the police can do, but we’re looking at from a public messaging and other things to try and deter some of this from happening with some of the young people out here,” Pruitt said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Inmate at St. Louis City Justice Center dies of apparent suicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate died Friday around 5 p.m. at the St. Louis City Justice Center jail. The jail’s commissioner said the death is being ruled a suicide. “Earlier this afternoon, a detainee at the City Justice Center was pronounced deceased from an apparent suicide,” St. Louis City Justice Center Corrections Commissioner, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, said in a statement. “A Corrections Officer and medical staff conducted life-saving measures and called EMS. The individual was then transported to the hospital. The detainee was pronounced deceased shortly before 5p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Sports
City
Berkeley, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Rose
KMOV

DoorDash driver carjacked in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
themissouritimes.com

Kunce gets support from St. Louis area, Busch Valentine won’t debate

Independence, Mo. — The August 2 primary elections continue to grow closer. Missouri’s U.S. Senate race has garnered national attention with a tightly contested Republican primary as candidates jockey to fill the seat left by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. The two Democrats in the race, Trudy Busch Valentine,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Urban Area#The Department Of Justice
FOX2Now

Jennings teen charged after carjacking, ride through construction zone

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings teen faces criminal charges after he carjacked a man and drove his vehicle through a north St. Louis County construction zone. Prosecutors have charged La’Vontray Hayes-Williams, 18, with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest in the investigation. He is behind bars on a $150,000 bond in St. Louis County.
JENNINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
tncontentexchange.com

19-year-old University City High grad fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — DeMario Smith was polite and considerate, his family members said. He was home for the summer after attending Morehouse College in Atlanta for his freshman year, his mother, Angelica Smith, said. On Wednesday afternoon, DeMario was getting ready to go to work at the QuikTrip at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Prison Waited Hours to Call 911 After Fatal Attack, Inmate Says

Two inmates at the Northeast Correctional Center have been charged with the January 8 murder of 43-year-old Joshua Hewitt, who was in prison with them in Bowling Green. A grand jury indictment filed in Pike County alleges that inmates Elijah Kent and Matthew Marshall also tampered with evidence by attempting to clean or conceal Hewitt's blood at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy