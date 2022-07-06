ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Pike Chamber to celebrate Christmas in July

pikecountycourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collaboration between ﻿Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Milford Pennsylvania will give birth to Christmas in July on July 30, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Activities will abound in Milford’s...

www.pikecountycourier.com

Pocono Update

Cannabis Festival to Come to The Poconos

Amongst all the festivals that make their way to the Poconos, one that might be particularly eye-catching to some is the Pocono Canna Fest. Hosted by CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will take place July 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and July 31st from 10 am to 4 pm at 570 Fairground Road, Gilbert, PA 18331. According to CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will be their largest event to date. Consisting of four medical marijuana dispensaries, three headliner bands, free special events including goat yoga, live glass blowing with custom pipes, a Reiki sound bath, and more. CannaMedShows has over 150 nationwide and exclusive vendors and offers on-site medical marijuana certifications at all of their venues. The Pocono Canna Fest will offer on-site camping and is pet friendly.
GILBERT, PA
Times Leader

MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Celebrate Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair

A day of celebrating seniors is coming to the Sussex County Fairgrounds. The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, and Division of Senior Services are will be hosting Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair. This fun-filled event will take place under the Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Thursday, August 11, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Pike County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Pike County, PA
City
Milford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Milford, PA
Government
Milford, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
101.5 WPDH

Famous Street Fair in Lower Hudson Valley This Weekend

A famous Hudson Valley street fair is returning this Sunday. Street fairs are very popular around the Hudson Valley area. Street fairs celebrate the character of a particular neighborhood, often held in the Main Street area and typically covering a few blocks with vendors selling goods, food, carnival rides, live music, and dance. One of the most popular street fairs takes place in the lower Hudson Valley area, and it returns this coming Sunday.
NYACK, NY
Newswatch 16

Monroe County food pantry looking for volunteers

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Every Thursday for the past 10 years, Feeding Families Ministry in Coolbaugh Township feeds more than 200 families. "We help them with food and everything that they need. And we do it without condition or judgment," Diane Tayburn said. Tayburn is the owner and founder...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Your Future Second Home Outside Albrightsville

A former fly-fishing club next to Hickory Run State Park is being transformed into 58 huge homesites in a one-of-a-kind luxury resort community. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. In the mountains of Carbon County, about 10 miles north...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
NJ.com

Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Newswatch 16

Hostel offers a resting spot for hikers

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Inside the Hikers Hostel at Presbyterian Church of the Mountain in Delaware Water Gap, you'll hear the stories of folks hiking along the Appalachian Trail. "I've walked here about 1,300 miles right now so far since March, and we've got about another 900 miles...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Lackawanna County Commissioner in hot water

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Recent controversy has turned into legal action against a Lackawanna County Commissioner. Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick is being taken to court by the district attorney. According to DA Mark Powell, Domenick got access to hundreds of confidential emails she was not permitted to see an issue that concerns fellow […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Roscoe

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is impossible to decide what is cutest about Roscoe — those bottom teeth, that big smile, or his big ears. Roscoe lives at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton, but rescue workers do not think he will be here for long. "He's like...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Business enforces safety in Delaware River

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now with Summer in full swing, many are heading to the Delaware River to cool off. The Delaware Water Gap had more than 4.3 million visitors just in 2021, according to the National Park Service. Those numbers spike with guests during the summer months, as many swim in […]
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Recipe of the Week: Plenty of blueberries at local farms

Color July blue for the outstanding blueberry crop at local farms. The strawberry crop was late and not as tasty as in previous years thanks to a cold, wet spring. But farms that grow blueberries are reporting there is plenty of the antioxidant-rich fruit this season. You can pick your...
PRINCETON, NJ

