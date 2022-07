A private service will be held at another date Harold Wilson, 54 of Cameron, Oklahoma. Service under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home. Harold was born on September 19, 1967 in Greenville, Texas to Linda Sue (Lovell) Niblett and Harold Dean Wilson Sr. and passed away on July 6, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Wilson Sr.; sisters, Ginger Wilson, and Shelly Wilson-Cobb.

CAMERON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO