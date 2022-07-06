Dodgers place Chris Taylor on 10-day IL with foot fracture

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Chris Taylor Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the weekend, Taylor fouled a ball off his left foot against the San Diego Padres. After sitting out Sunday's game, Taylor returned to the Dodgers lineup on July 4 but left in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort in his foot. Taylor was given a CT scan on Tuesday, which revealed the fracture.

The 31-year-old Taylor is batting .238/.319/.409 with six home runs and 27 RBI in 74 games this season.

The Dodgers also optioned starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot on Wednesday and activated utility man Zach McKinstry and relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson from the IL.

McKinstry, 27, has a home run and two RBI in seven plate appearances for the Dodgers this season. In 48 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, McKinstry batted .335/.417/.487 with four home runs and 25 RBI.

Ferguson, 26, has appeared in six games for Los Angeles this season, allowing no hits, with four walks and five strikeouts in five innings pitched. In 10 games with Oklahoma City, Ferguson is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in seven innings pitched.