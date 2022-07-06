ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Grill explodes in man’s face in Pasco County: fire rescue officials

By Heather Monahan
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7KWw_0gX1drOE00
Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire rescue officials say a medical helicopter had to be called in Pasco County on Wednesday evening when a grill exploded in a man’s face.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the man was trying to light a propane grill when it exploded. The burn incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Calla Lilly Drive.

Fire rescue officials say firefighters who responded to the scene decided to call a medical helicopter to bring the man to the hospital due to his burns.

Pasco Fire Rescue did not say what exactly caused the explosion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land O Lakes#Medical Helicopter#Propane#Accident#Pasco Fire Rescue#Calla Lilly Drive
WFLA

Missing 87-year-old Temple Terrace man may be in Hernando County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 87-year-old man who was reported missing in Temple Terrace. Willie Gillette was last seen at about 8 p.m. Thursday, leaving a Winn-Dixie on 56th Street. He was wearing a yellow shirt with a blue collar and brown shoes.
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bartow man dies after boating accident in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bartow man drowned following a boat accident in a Mulberry pond during a fishing trip. Officials say he and another man fell from a small aluminum boat while fishing. The body of Bruce Morgan, 62, was recovered by divers from the Polk County Sheriff’s...
POLK COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Former radio personality killed in industrial accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Southwest Florida radio personality was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Lee Firestone, who was known to 96k-Rock listeners as Leroy Van Zant on the "Stan & Haney" morning show from 2003-2008, had turned his attention to an art gallery in the Bradenton area and was also working at a Waste Pro facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man killed by garbage truck in Manatee County described as creative, kind

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a man’s death after he was killed in an “industrial accident” Tuesday evening. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said that Waste Pro employee Leroy Firestone, 58, was performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck. Firestone was standing on a ladder when the […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Pasco deputies search for teen missing since July 2

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday, July 2 in New Port Richey. Authorities said 16-year-old Kodi Farrell, who was described as being 5’6” tall, approximately 110 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen in the Bayridge Avenue area of New Port Richey.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy