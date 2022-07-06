Grill explodes in man’s face in Pasco County: fire rescue officials

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire rescue officials say a medical helicopter had to be called in Pasco County on Wednesday evening when a grill exploded in a man’s face.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the man was trying to light a propane grill when it exploded. The burn incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Calla Lilly Drive.

Fire rescue officials say firefighters who responded to the scene decided to call a medical helicopter to bring the man to the hospital due to his burns.

Pasco Fire Rescue did not say what exactly caused the explosion.

