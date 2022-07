Normally, booths, pavilions, and other exhibition structures are not the most sustainable. Sure you can recycle some of the parts and maybe re-use them for other events but a lot of times we see them just go to waste or go unused. So materials or designs that are created to lessen carbon footprint and to be reusable and sustainable are always welcome within the design, architecture, and events industry (and everywhere else for that matter). This new lightweight structure made from biocomposite profiles is a Green Concepts 2022 awardee.

