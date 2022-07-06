ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Supreme Court refuses to lift order not to enforce the state's ban on abortions

By MARK BALLARD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-2 Louisiana Supreme Court refused Wednesday night to lift a lower court’s order to temporarily restrain the state from enforcing its ban on all abortions, except to save the mother’s life, until after Friday’s hearing. Louisiana is one of 13 states with a “trigger law”...

Richard Davis
2d ago

Is it that these doctors don’t know how to do any other types of operations except abortion is that the only think they were taught in medical school if so what kind of school did they go to

3
Sherri Cox
1d ago

That there are doctors who believe they will suffer “irreparable harm” if abortions are stopped breaks my heart. Please pray for everyone mentioned in this article.

3
