Metro Health reports rise in COVID cases due to hot weather
By Marissa Sulek
WSMV
2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the most part, life is getting back to normal, but COVID is still very real. The virus killed 300 people in the U.S. yesterday, according to the New York Times. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department says they are seeing a rise of over...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian has announced the detection of a disease affecting cattle in Tennessee. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said Theileria Orientalis, a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle, was found in a herd in Maury County. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life.
NASHVILLE — An Arizona woman says she is getting a second chance at life after undergoing life-saving treatment at the Biologix Center for Optimum Health for mysterious symptoms that went undiagnosed for more than 10 years. Michelle Jednachowski, a 30-year-old pastry chef living in Chandler, Arizona, says that for...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, the Mid State was exposed to dangerous heat and humidity levels. These levels could be considered so difficult that they could be potentially deadly. Nashville Fire Department said they had 12 heat-related calls between Wednesday and Tuesday as the heat wave continued to plague...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says the state veterinarian has detected the parasite Theileria Orientalis in a herd of cattle in Middle Tennessee. According to the TDA, Theileria is a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Premier Medical Group welcomes Family Physician Christine Beyke, M.D. to its multi-specialty practice. Dr. Beyke completed her residency at East Carolina Brody School of Medicine, Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. She received her doctorate of medicine from University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-082000- /O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching around 110 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
“Very dangerous” heat is expected for the next three days in Williamson County and most of Middle Tennessee as unusually high temperatures and humidity combine for heat index readings of 110 degrees or higher. Those readings are expected to last through Friday, according to Mark Rose, a meteorologist with...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is over capacity with pets right now and they are reaching out for help. MACC has three times as many animals as they can ideally house right now, with as many as 150 in the shelter this week. In June, it was nearly 500 animals.
TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the state veterinarian's office confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. The cases were in Middle Tennessee. one was in Rutherford County, near Nashville, and the other was in Dekalb County. Potomac horse fever can be fatal, but several previous cases were also mild. It is usually caused by a bacteria.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People living in Bordeaux said a construction company blocking their street and a creek is working without the proper permits. The person who lives right next to a construction site said it started off as an annoyance but now things are getting out of hand.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced Friday that the Evidence Storage Division facilitated the destruction of 21,740 pounds of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. MNPS said the drugs had come to the department from a series of seizures spanning 15 years, from 2007-2022. The drugs...
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to keep an eye peeled for poults (young turkeys) to assist biologists in determining how this spring’s hatch fared. The Agency would like to know where the young turkeys were spotted and about how many were in the flock. Information...
If you were in Nashville’s Midtown area yesterday, you might have seen something flying in the air! The Ascension trinity logo was installed on the new Surgery and Critical Care Tower at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Tuesday morning. The three colors each represent the hospital's mission: green for growth, blue for health and purple for compassion.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Getting evicted? A program called Right to Counsel connects low-income renters with an attorney. Right to Counsel is $2.6 million program that was approved by Metro Council in June. It was funded through the American Rescue Plan and is the first resource in Middle Tennessee that gives low-income tenants facing eviction an attorney.
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman said she was suddenly notified her lease won’t be renewed and is faced with finding a new place to live amid a rapidly rising rent market. “The letter says, ‘We have decided not to renew your lease,’” Rose DuSeigneur read. “It doesn’t...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY – Delta-8 usage is becoming increasingly problematic among military ranks, said Michael Hicks, installation drug test coordinator, Army Substance Abuse Program. Part of the problem, aside from the misconception that Delta-8 does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is that it is widely available for sale online...
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — What if no one answers?. A shortage of 911 dispatchers is a growing concern in counties across Tennessee. And that shortage is sparking a large pay increase. Hoping to find new hires, authorities in Rutherford County are boosting salaries for a job critical to public...
The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
