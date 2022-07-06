ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Derek Penix Returns to DFW

By Cindi Neverdousky
artgroupsdfw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Penix, California artist returns to The Woman’s Club of Fort Worth for a fabulous fall workshop. This workshop is for all skill levels...

artgroupsdfw.com

CandysDirt

This Hot Oak Cliff Property Is California Cool

Sometimes a Cliff is not a cliff, and a View is not a view. But this California cool single-family attached home lives up to its name on scenic Malone Cliff View. Nestled on a private street in one of the hottest neighborhoods across the Trinity, this three-story home with three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,165 square feet has so much sleek elegance, that it’s palpable. Nestled among stunning modern custom homes, the stunner at 1902 Malone Cliff View is distinctive with its sharp angles and a spiral staircase that descends from the large rooftop patio, says listing agent Raul Ruiz of Allie Beth Allman. Dought-tolerant, modern landscaping completes the look with accent lighting and a grand entrance.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: July 7 – 10

Congratulations are in order for DJ Alaska. The Oak Cliff artist recently collaborated with Dickies for Pride Month, offering their guide to Oak Cliff to the Fort Worth-based clothing brand. Click here to watch the collaboration before the headlining set on Friday. Fort Worth DJs Tamayo and Jesus Freak will join in the party at the Armoury. Expect a mix filled with house, darkwave, and synth. Come dressed in your finest all-Black, goth-inspired fit for a night at the cosmic club. No cover at the door.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Restaurants Hate Pedestrians, Too

Dallas was not designed for pedestrians. This won’t be a surprise to you if you follow our recurring series, Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, which is up to 45 installments in which one of our staffers tries to show how difficult it can be to walk anywhere in this town.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Dallas, TX
State
California State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
WFAA

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are outpacing the nation

DALLAS — Rents in Dallas are up by 17% year-over-year and 22.8% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. Rents in Dallas jumped 2% month-over-month in June, compared to a 1.3% increase nationally, according to the latest rent report by rental platform Apartment List.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pasos for Oak Cliff Expands Summer Sneaker Giveaways

A non-profit providing needy children with brand-name sneakers started by a pair of Oak Cliff educators is expanding. Pasos for Oak Cliff is hosting summer sneaker giveaways across the state. They call it the Pasos for Texas Tour. Dallas geography teacher Jesse Acosta and math tutor Alejandra Zendejas started Pasos...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
DALLAS, TX
#Success
CW33 NewsFix

Blast to the past at this 90’s-themed Airbnb in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Staycations are all the talk this summer, but how about a staycation with a time machine? Jeremy Turner is the creator of Dallas’ only known 90’s themed Airbnb. “I really wanted to make my guests feel like a kid again, and so I thought...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Press

The Satanic Temple Cannot Save Abortion in Texas

The Satanic Temple, not to be confused with the Church of Satan, has been grabbing headlines for years by saying that it would help protect the right to abortion by claiming it as a religious sacrament protected by the First Amendment. There’s no evidence that their legal theory would do the slightest good, and the organization is deeply problematic.
HOUSTON, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
point2homes.com

10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75228

Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at the Hampton Greens apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our upscale community borders the beautiful Dallas Athletic Club golf course with the Long Branch waterway flowing through it. We are located centrally and just minutes from everything you need and want. Our community's convenient location gives you easy access to dining, shopping, schools, and entertainment.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'I'm going to take the bullets': Inside the trapped class as Dallas 7/7 shooting and explosion unfolded

Despite repeated 911 calls, police overlooked a classroom when evacuating El Centro College before setting off explosives to kill the suspect. Six years ago today, at the conclusion of a peaceful protest of police killings in other states, gunman Micah Johnson killed five police officers in downtown Dallas. What was never revealed publicly – until now – is that an El Centro professor and five students were trapped in a classroom the entire time, less than 100 feet away from where the gunman had barricaded himself and died when police killed him with explosives. This is their story.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

New Allsup’s stores are coming to Texas: Here’s where

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is true when Texans say there is nothing better than an Allsups burrito. If you are new to Texas you have to try this delicious truck stop treat. And now you will have more places to try this iconic food. Convenience store chain Yesway has...
TEXAS STATE

