Derek Penix Returns to DFW

Sometimes a Cliff is not a cliff, and a View is not a view. But this California cool single-family attached home lives up to its name on scenic Malone Cliff View. Nestled on a private street in one of the hottest neighborhoods across the Trinity, this three-story home with three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,165 square feet has so much sleek elegance, that it’s palpable. Nestled among stunning modern custom homes, the stunner at 1902 Malone Cliff View is distinctive with its sharp angles and a spiral staircase that descends from the large rooftop patio, says listing agent Raul Ruiz of Allie Beth Allman. Dought-tolerant, modern landscaping completes the look with accent lighting and a grand entrance.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO