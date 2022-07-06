ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Forest service tractors cut path around 100-acre fire in Henderson County

By Stephanie Frazier
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Ten fire departments, The Texas Forest Service, Henderson County Fire Marshal and EMS have responded to a vast grass fire on FM 2709. As of 7:30 p.m. the fire is...

www.kltv.com

