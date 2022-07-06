ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State volleyball welcomes in over 150 athletes for camp

By Alison Posey
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State volleyball team was the youngest team in the country last year, but they still went 20-10 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Success brings fans, especially the young ones. This week, the Seminoles held their first camp of the summer. Over 150 middle and high schoolers are in Tallahassee this week to better their skills from head coach Chris Poole and his staff and players.

The size of the camp is a testament to this program's success, and one they don't take for granted.

"Florida State has a great brand, and always has, but I think volleyball, we're building a great brand as a sport here," said Poole. "I think a lot of players are interested in coming to school here, they're interested in playing volleyball here so it's really exciting to see that much interest around the country. We have some from California that are here. Last year we had one from California that was here, so we're getting a lot of interest from players."

Poole said there are some spots available in upcoming camps.

For more information on how to register, click here.

New coach Bryan Henry comes full circle as a junior college athlete now as coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Athletes choose the junior college route for a lot of reasons. Grades, they didn't get the offers they were looking for, or maybe they want another year to perfect their craft. When Bryan Henry graduated from Florida High in 2003, it was the latter that landed him at North Florida Community College. Now, he's the head baseball coach of Tallahassee Community College, a full circle moment for the new head coach.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
