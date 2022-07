HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage spoke for the first time Friday about the July 4th parade massacre that killed seven people and injured dozens. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, many firefighters and paramedics were in the parade Monday with their families in an annual tradition in Highland Park. They had passed the scene of the massacre. "So we were past where the scene was," Schrage said. But they turned around, dropped off their families, and rushed to the scene. "There was a little bit of frightening moments - not knowing where the...

