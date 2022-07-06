ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Utility work will detour traffic along 9th Street in Great Falls

KRTV News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DFBq_0gX1cpez00

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading power lines along 9th Street in Great Falls from 3rd Avenue South to the north.

The City of Great Falls says that traffic will be delayed and detoured in the area of 9th Street from 3rd Avenue South to Central Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, and also on Friday, July 8.

Traffic access to 1st Avenue South and 2nd Avenue South will be detoured along the east side of 9th Street.

"The upgraded lines will increase service reliability and traffic interruptions during the construction work are required for the safety of the public and our crews," said Bob Vinson, NorthWestern Energy Great Falls Division Manager. "We appreciate the patience of our customers in the area and drivers during this project."

The power line upgrade work will extend to the 9th Avenue North block of 9th Street and will be completed later this summer.

For more information, call NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

