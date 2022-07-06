Amite man sentenced to 70 months on drug charges

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – James Watts, 50, of Amite, Louisiana, was sentenced on June 30, 2022, to 70 months imprisonment, 4 years supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee, by U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon, after pleading guilty to a one-count...
On June 28, 2022, Bryant Daigre, Sr. of Garyville pled guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. The Honorable Vercell Fiffie sentenced Mr. Daigre to six years with the Department of Corrections for the drug offense and five years for the offense involving a firearm. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrent. A $5,000.00 fine was also ordered.
Robert Scott (43) has been arrested and charged with the following:. 1 count- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. 1 count- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing CDS. 2 counts- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS. 1 count- Possession of Schedule I Drugs. 1 count- Possession of...
An East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy accused of choking a work-release inmate seeking medical attention in the early weeks of the pandemic had previously been disciplined at least seven times for violating policy — including for beating a handcuffed inmate, according to newly available court records. A lawsuit...
NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced TRACY MORGAN, age 51, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, on June 30, 2022, to a total of 46 months in the Bureau of Prisons for two charges, consisting first of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride and second of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in aid of racketeering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
COVINGTON - An arrest of a teenager for an armed robbery led detectives to his uncle, who was also arrested in a separate burglary case. Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old after he brandished a firearm at, and demanded money from, a cashier in a gas station on Highway 21. The teenager fled on foot with an unknown amount of money after the June 26 theft, according to the sheriff's office.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JAMES WATTS, age 50, a resident of Amite, Louisiana, was sentenced on June 30, 2022 to 70 months imprisonment, 4 years supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee, by U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon, after pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor of French Settlement was arrested on domestic abuse charges Friday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the disturbance took place in April of 2021 in the 1700 block of South Good Times Road. Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office received more information about the incident in May before Mayor Haley Unbehagen was issued an arrest warrant for domestic abuse, aggravated assault, and child endangerment.
A string of marijuana arrests this week continued Thursday when the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office made three more. Deputies also made an arrest alleging home improvement fraud. Patterson police arrested a man accused of speeding at more than 100 mph. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over...
FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — During the past few weeks the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office cracked down on underage drinking. Law enforcement conducted an operation throughout the parish to see what businesses might be selling alcohol to juveniles. In May and July, a juvenile worked with deputies to visit 34 businesses that sell alcohol.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office announced that they secured a unanimous guilty as a charged verdict of a man who allegedly murdered his uncle. Records from the District Attorney’s Office show that Michael Shorts was convicted of the second-degree murder of Emmanuel Varnado in 2020. In addition to the murder charge, he was also convicted of obstruction of justice.
Louisiana–Authorities in Louisiana are crediting a Walmart employee with saving the life of a newborn who was left in a hot car. The incident occurred outside of the store in Slidell around 10:00 am Thursday. Officials say they were initially called to the store after the woman identified as...
164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Wednesday night. PPD says, “On July 6th around 7:15pm, officers were dispatched to the corner of Methvin Drive and N. 15th Street in reference to a drive-by shooting.” Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. […]
Relatives and friends of two sisters who were hacked to death with a machete in LaPlace must wait another month to learn whether murder defendant Oscar Urias is mentally competent to stand trial. The 25-year-old Urias grinned and flashed a peace sign to his own relatives seated in the gallery...
AMITE CITY, La. — The Amite Police Department has identified remains that were found under a home back in June. Amite police say the remains were identified as Angela Stearns. The Amite City Police Department said on June 24 they received information that human remains were buried under a...
AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — Nearly three months after Amite Police announced they were looking for a missing woman, officers believe they may have found her body, and they have arrested a woman in connection to the disappearance. Joanna Phelps, 39, of Amite, faces charges of principal to first-degree murder...
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three Lafayette men are facing drug and weapons charges in St. Landry Parish. According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, detectives conducted a narcotic investigation on July 1, within St. Landry Parish that resulted in weapons and narcotic arrests of known felons.
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 1, 2022, through July 4, 2022:. Aaron Little, murder-first degree, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, robbery-armed, armed robbery with firearm. Noah Hinkle, principals, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, robbery-armed, armed robbery with firearm. Catlin...
Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison Following an Indictment for Violations of Federal Firearms Laws. Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced on July 5, 2022, that Corey Hale, 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on June 30, 2022, in a four-count indictment by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. According to police, Deidrick Moore, 26, is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and...
