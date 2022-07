LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the four people hit by a car Tuesday night while walking through downtown Louisville died Thursday. Trey Jones, 42, died Thursday at University of Louisville Hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Friday. Jones and his wife were said to be in critical condition after investigators said 33-year-old Michael Hurley, of Lexington, Indiana, drove onto the sidewalk at 2nd and Market streets just after 8 p.m. and "struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk causing critical injuries to all four." Hurley told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was "so tired he could not make the turn."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO