After an offseason of changes, what stands out about the new BYU basketball roster?
By Jeff Call
deseret.com
2 days ago
In coach Mark Pope’s first season at the helm, in 2019-2020, BYU led the country in 3-point shooting at 42.2%. At that time, the Cougars had sharpshooters like Jake Toolson, Alex Barcello, TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Connor Harding and Zac Seljaas. The past couple of seasons since, BYU...
Most BYU and college fans are focused on realignment news, but the BYU basketball team has quietly been in the middle of summer workouts for a few weeks now. The 13 scholarships appear to be set, and BYU is finalizing the walk-ons to get the best players they can. Below...
Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
Utah and Weber State, despite playing in different subdivisions of college football, are no strangers to playing each other. It will happen again, as fbschedules.com reported that the Utes will host the Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Aug. 30, 2029. Utah owns a 6-0 series record against Weber State, and...
Utah’s football program is not slowing down the recruiting trail. Not even a little bit. After reeling in six commitments in June and another two to start July, the Utes have added yet another commit to their 2023 class. On Friday, four-star athlete Carlos Wilson announced over social media...
SALT LAKE CITY – There are rumors, reports, opinions and so much more swirling around the college football world regarding conference realignment, but what’s best for the Utah Utes?. We asked the KSL Sports team and here are the responses. Conference Realignment And The Utah Utes. Michelle Bodkin,...
Salpointe standout Gianna Mares went 18-0 from the circle and she belted 15 home runs from the box to help lead the Lancers to their fourth straight state championship this past spring and the senior-to-be announced her commitment to play for BYU on social media. Mares was named to the...
The Trib’s Josh Newman joins The Drive to discuss the latest chaos in college football, USC/UCLA jumping ship, where to place the Pac-12 blame(?), what comes next in realignment(?), Utes/Cougs positioning + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a sexual extortion case targeting a 16-year-old girl that took place in Lehi in May of 2021 has been given a jail sentence of under a year. Benjamin Shields, 21, was found guilty of Sexual Extortion with Intent to Coerce for Distribution and scented to 364 days in […]
SALT LAKE CITY — The daily limit of fish an angler can catch is being increased at five different lakes or reservoirs across Utah because low water levels caused by the ongoing statewide drought are starting to impact fish species yet again. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced...
In the 1840s, a persecuted religious group headed west, braving hostile Indian/Mexican territory so they could control their own destiny. The Mormons designed and built this grid city so that everyone coming could homestead and raise their own food away from the menacing factories and the industrial revolution. They voted for a more simple self-sufficient lifestyle by moving their feet westward.
SALT LAKE CITY — The start of school is around the corner and some school districts are struggling with a staff shortage. Salt Lake City School District is currently short bus drivers. Canyons School District said it also doesn’t have enough bus drivers, but it is short-staffed in other areas, like custodians and lunch workers as well.
The seventh annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is finally here! This Friday, Jul. 8 is the first day of the three day festival in Wasatch County. The Festival will take place at the Richard W. Erickson ranch in Wallsburg, halfway between Provo and Heber City. The festival is a family friendly event showcasing Utah’s best Bluegrass, Ska, Celtic and Folk musicians. To talk more about the festival and give a little sneak peak of what to expect, folk singer Ryan Shupe came to Good Things Utah. He also performed his songs ‘The Sun Will Shine Again’.
Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An incumbent Utah state senator appears set to lose his seat after one term, according to the latest vote totals from Salt Lake County. Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) trailed challenger Jen Plumb in the Utah Senate District 9 race by 62 votes after the latest results were uploaded to the county's website Thursday afternoon. Plumb had 4,375 votes to Kitchen's 4,313 votes. Plumb had been leading by 51 votes as of last week.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to […]
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
Comments / 1