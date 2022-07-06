Mike Schuler, former Trail Blazers and Clippers coach, dead at 81

Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Mike Schuler died on Tuesday, the team announced. He was 81.

Schuler, who also coached the Clippers, broke into the NBA in 1981 with the New Jersey Nets as an assistant coach and first became head coach with the Trail Blazers in 1986. He was named Coach of the Year in his first season with Portland, leading the team to a 49-33 record and making the playoffs. He was just the second coach to receive the award in their rookie season and only five coaches currently have done the same.

“I had the pleasure of being both coached by Mike and coaching alongside him later in my career,” said former Trail Blazers player and NBA coach Terry Porter. “Mike was a terrific coach and had a great intensity about his coaching style with a focus on bringing out the best in his players. From a colleague standpoint, I was extremely grateful to have him on my coaching staff to share his experience, knowledge and kindness with me”

Schuler was fired midway through his third season in Portland as the team got off to a 25-22 start in 1988-89 after two straight playoff appearances. He was replaced by then-assistant Rick Adelman, who coached the team until 1994. Schuler, who compiled a 179-159 record in the NBA, moved on to coach the Clippers to two sub-.500 seasons.

Former Trail Blazers and Clippers coach Mike Schuler died Tuesday at the age of 81. NBAE via Getty Images

Schuler graduated from Ohio University in 1962 and quickly went on to join the Army basketball coaching staff as an assistant. He then became an assistant with Ohio University before becoming head coach for Virginia Military institute in 1969. He coached for VMI for four years before taking a break, and later joined Rice as head coach in 1977. He coached the Owls until his time in the NBA began.

Schuler is survived by his daughter Kimberly S. Foxx, husband Bryan Foxx, their children. Also, daughter Kristin Schuler Baker, husband Rick Baker, their children.