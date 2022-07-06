ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

More pickleball courts in New Castle County

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Castle County opens eight more pickleball courts. Pickleball is a racquet game that combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong. These newest courts are at Glasgow Park on Pulaski Highway, making it the fifth park in New Castle County with pickleball courts -- joining Deacon’s Walk, Bechtel Park, Bonsall Park, and...

www.delawarepublic.org

delawarepublic.org

The Green - July 8, 2022

Development plan for old Brandywine Country Club approved, but battle looms over proposed early education center there. A plan to develop the former Brandywine Country Club in Brandywine Hundred is finally gets the green light from New Castle County. But don’t expect the proposed mix of apartments, single-family homes, and...
PhillyBite

Best Chester County Pennsylvania Breweries

Looking for the best places for a cold-brewed beer in Chester County, PA? There are many breweries in the area, but we've narrowed our selection to the following five. Check out our Chester County Brewery Round-up to see which one is best for you! Then, visit the breweries to experience them for yourself. And, of course, don't forget to bring your camera!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Summer & barbecue: Try these finger-lickin’ spots

Recent culinary headlines in Delaware have titillated coastal diners’ taste buds. The team behind Bethany Blues plans to put a barbecue joint in the heart of Rehoboth Beach. Downtown Blues — a departure from the name of the Lewes and Bethany Beach locations — will move into the original Nicola Pizza site on North First Street. (Nicola is moving to Lewes after the summer season.)
LEWES, DE
wilmtoday.com

The Best Scenic Views in Wilmington, DE!

We are lucky to live in a city full of natural beauty and incredible architecture. This time of year it is especially important to take in the sights. We are sharing our favorite scenic views around Wilmington that you should check out!. 1. Riverfront Wilmington– With lots of businesses and...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

2 Exciting Culture and Entertainment Updates to Note in Delaware

Recently in Delaware, Dolly Parton hosted an Imagination Library event in Wilmington, and the Delaware History Trail got an upgrade. On May 5, the Wilmington Public Library hosted a secret event for special fans of country singer Dolly Parton, who was there to celebrate her Imagination Library program, which gives children one curated book every month until age 5—an initiative Delaware was the first to implement statewide.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Commission to distribute opioid settlement dollars holds first town hall

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long (D) and Attorney General Kathy Jennings (D) are holding a series of town halls seeking feedback on how the state should spend its settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Delaware will receive more than $100 million over the next 17 years from the settlement of a...
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Local engineering firm names new president

(July 8, 2022) The board of directors of Davis, Bowen & Friedel has announced that Ring W. Lardner, P.E., has been named president of the firm, effective July 1. With more than 19 years of experience with the firm, having served as an associate for five years and as principal for more than seven, Lardner is set to lead the firm in this newly appointed role following a planned transition that was initiated a year ago.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES

272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
chestercounty.com

Racing to protect historic treasures in the White Clay Creek Preserve

The John Evans House is more than 300 years old, making it one of the oldest homes in Chester County. And it is in serious jeopardy. The John Evans House is situated in the White Clay Creek Preserve, a 1,255-acre state park along the valley of White Clay Creek in London Britain Township. The house was left uninhabited after the last residents moved out due to the failure of the septic system. Then, in September of 2017, a fire ripped through the house and almost destroyed it. The interior was gutted and there was significant damage to the exterior. The fire was allegedly set on purpose, although never proven, which is sad if true. The John Evans House was almost lost that night, and if it had burned down completely, the house’s historical significance would have gone entirely unrecognized. Since then, the structure, a brick-and-mortar shell of its former self, sits forlornly on Sharpless Road along the White Clay Creek Preserve trail route.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
gridphilly.com

Somerton Woods on the Chopping Block?

About 80 acres in the Somerton neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia have been conspicuously left out of Philadelphia City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s legislation to improve the city’s tree canopy protections, which passed City Council on June 16, 2022. The Somerton Civic Association is lobbying to change that. Northeast...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Police ID Body Found by Kayakers in Delaware River

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Dover police have identified a body found by kayakers on the Saint Jones River as that of a 27-year-old local man. Authorities on Thursday identified the man as Jorge Valladares of Dover. The cause of death is still under investigation but police say foul play does not appear to be involved.
DOVER, DE
MyChesCo

10 Top Rated Beaches Near Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a beach getaway that is close to home, look no further. There are several beautiful beaches located near Chester County, Pennsylvania that offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax and soak up the sun, or want to enjoy some fun in the waves, these beaches have you covered. Here is a list of the top-rated beaches near Chester County, Pennsylvania!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Beach Paper: July 7, 2022

Find out where to pick up a paper copy of the last 2022 issue at capegazette.com/beach-paper-locations. Download PDFs of the maps at capegazette.com/node/180841. Flip through the pages using the arrows below, or click here for the fullscreen view.
LEWES, DE

