ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon spectators said to be hooking up in club’s ‘prayer rooms’

By Arthur Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4w3D_0gX1aPyd00

Wimbledon spectators are giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “love all.”

Insiders report that amorous fans have been sneaking into the new prayer rooms at the All England Club for a spot of saucy doubles . Disheveled couples have been spotted leaving the sacred space looking rather more flustered than they did when they went in, with oohs and aahs heard from the booths.

One visitor told The Post that he spotted a man and a woman leaving one of the rooms with “big grins” on their faces as they headed back to watch some tennis.

“She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they’d been up to,” he said.

An All England Club spokesman did not comment on the alleged hook-ups but told The Post: “Our quiet room is an important part of our efforts to ensure that Wimbledon is for everyone. This inclusive space is used for a variety of reasons including to support those with additional needs and to support any religious requirements or quiet reflection.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441lew_0gX1aPyd00
While athletes play tennis at Wimbledon, spectators are getting busy in the brand-new quiet rooms at the All England Club.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vk908_0gX1aPyd00
The rooms are located near Court 12 and are supposed to be for “private meditation.”
Getty Images

The Wimbledon website describes the new facility as “a space where guests can retreat for a moment of private meditation, prayer or reflection or simply to escape the crowds around the grounds.”

Each prayer room is equipped with two armchairs, a foldaway table and phone-charging facilities. Signs on the doors can be adjusted to read “engaged,” but there are no locks, and some occupants have been interrupted, according to a source.

Weirdly, Wimbledon has become famous for fans’ X-rated encounters, which have typically taken place in the park opposite the All England Club. This year local residents have tried to stop frisky encounters in Wimbledon Park by putting up a sign that reads “Game Sex and Match NO THANKS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LWIA_0gX1aPyd00
Neighbors say Wimbledon fans have long had hookups in the woods by the stadium — leading to signs like the one above.
David Jeffs Media Lts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXjs5_0gX1aPyd00
Fans spend the night at the stadium in the hopes of scoring tickets, and area residents say hot nights mixed with booze lead to steamy encounters.
Getty Images

“Visiting tennis fans please respect our park and woodland. Anti-social behavior such as drugs, booze and sex parties will not be tolerated. Police patrol this area regularly and you have been warned,” the sign reads.

Hundreds of fans camp each night in Wimbledon Park to be first in line for tickets. According to local residents, the mixture of summer sunshine and alcohol leads to a frisky spin on “grand slam.”

“During Wimbledon … especially if the weather gets hot, people get carried away and pop into the woods. I’ve seen couples having sex, drugs parties, everything really,” one local told the Daily Star .

“With so many fans camping in the park it turns into a big party after dark and people just get carried away especially if they’ve been knocking back the Pimms all day. We’ve put notices up in the past, but they just get ripped down.

“Hopefully the police will step up their patrols this year and kick out anyone they catch wanting a love match.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle. While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz. Fritz battled with the 22-time major...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Park#Alcohol#Summer Sunshine#The All England Club#The Post
Daily Mail

Pat Cash doubles down on startling claim Nick Kyrgios is a CHEAT and says he's far worse than 'Superbrat' John McEnroe - as he reveals he played tennis with 'lovely' Princess Di

Australian tennis legend Pat Cash has doubled down on his controversial claims that Nick Kyrgios is a cheat, stating he is on a 'different level' to Superbrat John McEnroe and fellow firebrand Jimmy Connors when it comes to bad behaviour. Cash, 57, who famously won Wimbledon in 1987, didn't mince...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy