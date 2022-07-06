Wimbledon spectators said to be hooking up in club’s ‘prayer rooms’

Wimbledon spectators are giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “love all.”

Insiders report that amorous fans have been sneaking into the new prayer rooms at the All England Club for a spot of saucy doubles . Disheveled couples have been spotted leaving the sacred space looking rather more flustered than they did when they went in, with oohs and aahs heard from the booths.

One visitor told The Post that he spotted a man and a woman leaving one of the rooms with “big grins” on their faces as they headed back to watch some tennis.

“She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they’d been up to,” he said.

An All England Club spokesman did not comment on the alleged hook-ups but told The Post: “Our quiet room is an important part of our efforts to ensure that Wimbledon is for everyone. This inclusive space is used for a variety of reasons including to support those with additional needs and to support any religious requirements or quiet reflection.”

While athletes play tennis at Wimbledon, spectators are getting busy in the brand-new quiet rooms at the All England Club. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The rooms are located near Court 12 and are supposed to be for “private meditation.” Getty Images

The Wimbledon website describes the new facility as “a space where guests can retreat for a moment of private meditation, prayer or reflection or simply to escape the crowds around the grounds.”

Each prayer room is equipped with two armchairs, a foldaway table and phone-charging facilities. Signs on the doors can be adjusted to read “engaged,” but there are no locks, and some occupants have been interrupted, according to a source.

Weirdly, Wimbledon has become famous for fans’ X-rated encounters, which have typically taken place in the park opposite the All England Club. This year local residents have tried to stop frisky encounters in Wimbledon Park by putting up a sign that reads “Game Sex and Match NO THANKS!

Neighbors say Wimbledon fans have long had hookups in the woods by the stadium — leading to signs like the one above. David Jeffs Media Lts

Fans spend the night at the stadium in the hopes of scoring tickets, and area residents say hot nights mixed with booze lead to steamy encounters. Getty Images

“Visiting tennis fans please respect our park and woodland. Anti-social behavior such as drugs, booze and sex parties will not be tolerated. Police patrol this area regularly and you have been warned,” the sign reads.

Hundreds of fans camp each night in Wimbledon Park to be first in line for tickets. According to local residents, the mixture of summer sunshine and alcohol leads to a frisky spin on “grand slam.”

“During Wimbledon … especially if the weather gets hot, people get carried away and pop into the woods. I’ve seen couples having sex, drugs parties, everything really,” one local told the Daily Star .

“With so many fans camping in the park it turns into a big party after dark and people just get carried away especially if they’ve been knocking back the Pimms all day. We’ve put notices up in the past, but they just get ripped down.

“Hopefully the police will step up their patrols this year and kick out anyone they catch wanting a love match.”